Priscilla Ojo's second proposal has been the highlight of the entertainment industry gossip ever since photos circulated online

While Juma may have proposed privately to his wife prior to now, he did it the second time at the second leg of their wedding in the presence of her family

However, the cost of the proposal diamond ring has surfaced online and fans do not know how to react to it

The cost of Priscilla Ojo's second proposal ring has been on the lips of social media users since it surfaced on the internet.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian man, Juma Jux, tied the knot on February 7, 2025, in a Muslim wedding, and since then it's been content upon content online.

We thought that was the end, but the second phase of her wedding to the Tanzanian superstar kicked off on February 12, and it was the most-beautiful ceremony as he proposed to his wife for the second time.

What is the cost of Priscy's ring?

Fans could not help but notice how dazzling Priscilla's ring was and wondered how much it cost. A new video that surfaced on the informed fans that the 5.2-karat diamond ring cost the sum of $50,000 (N72.2 million). The ring was purchased in Dubai.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to price of Priscy's proposal ring

Moment Priscy & Juma Jux cried trends

Legit.ng previously reported that love was such a beautiful thing, and it was evident in how Juma Jux treated Priscilla Ojo from the moment they became public, till their wedding.

A trending video captured the moment Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, were overwhelmed at their wedding.

The clip touched the hearts of many of their online fans, and they showered the new couple with blessings and prayers.

