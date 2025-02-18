Verydarkman has shared a phone conversation between Eezee Tee's lawyer and Nedu Wazobia following his comment about the music executive on his podcast

Nedu on his podcast mentioned Frank Edwards while speaking about the people who reached out to him while sharing his take on Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo's drama

Eezee Tee's lawyer in the phone conversation also shared what Nedu will have to do after the viral comment

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has resumed his ongoing feud with Nedu Wazobia.

This comes as VDM in a recent video shared the phone conversation between Nedu Wazobia and music executive Eezee Tee's lawyer on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nedu in one of the viral clips from his podcast with Deeone waded into Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo's ongoing drama.

Nedu while calling out Eezee Tee mentions his issues with the likes of Judikay and Frank Edwards.

The media personality further said several people have reached out to him about Eezee Tee.

Eezee Tee's lawyer speaks in with Nedu

In the phone conversation shared by VDM, Eezee Tee's lawyer shared how Frank Edwards was upset after his name was mentioned on the podcast. The gospel singer also denied speaking with Nedu.

Eezee Tee's lawyer added that Nedu will have to retract the statement he made on the podcast.

Sharing the phone conversation, VDM wrote in a caption,

"This people na evuuu oo,meanwhile they have God,see the way nedu couldn’t talk abi,see the way they push agenda and narrative one thing I will say is pray that verydarkman is around when they start with someone you are close to or a family member,anyways after this we go to the c@s3 of fruuod."

In related news, VDM dropped an update on Eezee Tee and Mercy Chinwo's court case.

Reactions trail VDM's video

cytron_muna said:

"But in the video you played, nedu never said Frank called him or told him anything. You're the one creating that narrative. Even frank and his lawyer are dumb calling nedu...cos he never said Frank reached out to him or told him anything. You and your ratels are so dumb."

Govmentson commented:

"So na VDM later close up honest podcast show Nedu will be regretting now the day he invited that worm to come on the show."

willstrings reacted:

"Well,.....if you had not play the video I would have believed that Nedu said something about Frank Edward that was derogatory in nature. Why do often accuse people of the same things you do ,which is pushing the wrong narrative about things. Don't be too quick to pull people down."

Osi_ta1 wrote:

"Nedu went all in to make money for that honest bunch at his own expense…"

Nedu shade at VDM

In other news via Legit.ng, Nedu broke his silence amid a series of videos of VDM calling him out.

Nedu who chose not to respond to VDM directly shared a video of him and his podcast crew promoting their London series.

However, the OAP was seen rocking a black singlet, one of VDM's popular signature wears.

