VDM has finally responded to BBNaija star Deeone following his cry for help on Nedu Wazobia's behalf

The social media critic threw subtle shades at Deeoone in a recent video without saying a word about him

VDM's response to Deeone has stirred another round of reactions as many continue to drag the reality star

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman in a recent video he shared on Friday, February 14 finally responded to former BBNaija star Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone following the latter's reaction to Chinedu Ani, aka Nedu, quitting the Honest Bunch podcast.

Recall Deeone following Nedu's resignation called on Nigerians as he mentioned names of prominent figures in the country to come to Nedu's rescue.

VDM reshares clip of Deeone crying to Nigerians to save Nedu. Credit: verydarkblackman/comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija star in a viral video further swore with his life that the media personality did not tell him what to say on the podcast.

According to Deeone, Nedu was going through a lot and needed help as he accused VDM of manipulating the truth.

VDM replies Deeone

The social media critic in a recent video he shared on his timeline, reshared a clip of Deeone calling on prominent figures in the country to save Nedu while placing an emoji on the BBNaija star's face.

VDM was also seen sitting beside a drum with the inscription 'Their tears' written from it as he took sachets of water from it to drink.

The critic threw a subtle shade at Deeone, suggesting he was drinking his tears.

VDM rather than speak about Deeone, turned his attention to the recently released Headies Awards nomination list as he criticised Nigerians for not giving it the same publicity as they gave to the Grammys.

Watch video as VDM finally replies Deeone:

Reactions trail VDM's response to Deeone

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

ayomidesounds said:

"VDM PLEASE FOR NO REASON ABEG NO GIVE THIS BOY THE PUBLICITY HE DEY FIND ABEG …. Na waitin he Dey find be this he’s just trying to be relevant he wan Dey important."

daveplayblogger reacted:

"Watin You Use Cover Deeone Face Again."

made_of_grace1 commented:

"Remember if we come for you. U are the victim and if u come for us you are still the victim."

tmconcept_design reacted:

"Who be this guy he dey call names of people way no like VDM."

ayam_smgleader commented:

"He forgot to mention boko haram, Sunday igboho,asari dokubo, aunty ramota useless element."

Shakopee said:

"Vdm you are THE ONE Dey need to fear , Drink their tears, pis for their piston , no need self their Gen don already spoil ….its Koko pee , allow."

king__cnd_ wrote:

"Wahala that publicity when you they find you no go get am them don post you but cover your face that is to tell you say you be mugu if you get level them go open your face very well."

VDM exposes what Nedu said about Ashmusy, Nons Miraj

In other news, Legit.ng reported that VDM made new claims involving Nons Miraj and Ashmusy.

VDM revealed information he had received from Nedu about the two best friends, Nons Miraj and Ashmusy.

This comes after the TikTok star, Jojooflele, threatened to release a list of women whom OAP Nedu allegedly took advantage of in exchange for fame.

