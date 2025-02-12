Another great actor in the Christian movie, Abattoir has unfortunately passed away after battling for life in the hospital

Joshua, one of the sons of the founder of Mount Zion Ministry, confirmed the sad news in a post on social media

The cause of her death and how long she battled for life in the hospital before he unfortunate death were stated by another colleague

Another Abattoir actor, Toluwalope Adegboyega-Alagbe better known as Flora in the movie series, has reportedly passed on.

The sad news was confirmed by Joshua Bamiloye, one of the sons of Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Ministry, in a post on X.

According to him, Flora passed away on February 4, 2025 after having a fatal motor accident on Lagos Ibadan Express way in December.

Bamiloye disclosed that she had been battling for life in the hospital since the unfortunate incident happened.

He prayed for her family that God would comfort them. He also noted that her stay was short run, but it had a lasting impact on the people she worked with.

Colleagues pay tribute

Flora’s colleagues in the movie industry also paid glowing tribute online.

Notable among them was Oluwaseun Adejumobi, who recalled the time they both worked together.

Adejumobi called the deceased her younger one. She remarked that the deceased was always willing to serve.

Adejumobi also asserted that Flora had been sending her messages that she should call when any opportunity to feature in a move came up.

The actress noted that last year, they were both on a movie set together. Adejumobi pointed out that Flora was still full of life and assured everyone that she was going to recover and return to work soon.

Adejumobi also stated that Flora promised to share her testimony after she came out of the hospital

Adejumobi shares scene from accident

In the post, she shared a video of the times Flora was on movie location and the colleagues she worked with.

The lady also shared the remains of the burnt car Flora came out from after the accident. Videos of the deceased with bandages all over her body on the hospital bed were also in the recording.

Recall that late last year, Kayode Are, better known as Baba Gbenro of Abattoir fame also died. He was buried this year and videos from his burial ceremony were sighted online.

Other moviemakers, including Columbus Irosanga, Pat Ugwu also died in 2025.

How fans reacted to Flora's death

Reactions have trailed the sad news about Flora's death. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_awoere_emmanuel stated:

"May God protect our drama ministers. We don't want to hear another death again."

@kemmzy_babs said:

"Haaaaaa, she was my senior in ISI. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

@the_transformationalwoman reacted:

"Hmmm. A very painful one. May her soul rest in peace! Sorry about the loss sister."

@ha_.dassah shared:

"It is well."

@tohh_seen commented:

"I was waiting to hear the great testimony you told me you will give once you were discharged from the hospital Tolu. Its such a hard pill to swallow hearing your death despite how active and full of life you were while on the hospital bed. God knows better than we do. Rest well my darling friend Adebanke. I'm Glad you are resting in a better place free the travails of this world. I love you so much. May God console us all."

@fly.with.favour stated:

"Rest in perfect peace, Flora our Flower."

@constance_oni001 said:

"All is well. Accept my condolences. The lord will continue to comfort the whole family."

Chijioke Ike dies

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood producer, Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley on top, had shared the sad news about Nollywood director, Chijioke Ike.

In a post on Instagram, he announced the death of the producer and marketer, who died in his home.

The news came as a rude shock to many, as they all mourned the untimely demise of the Chijioke.

