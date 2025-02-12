Two of the women who have been in Burna Boy’s life, Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don, are making headlines

Shortly after Burna and Chloe went public with their relationship, netizens dug up a 2022 video of Stefflon Don with Chloe Bailey

The resurfaced video of Stefflon Don and Chloe Bailey dancing at the 2022 Grammys raised a series of comments from Nigerians

An old video of American singer and Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Chloe Bailey, with the Nigerian singer’s former girlfriend, Stefflon Don, has emerged on social media.

As the Nigerian internet space continues to buzz over the loved-up display between Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey, netizens dug up a throwback clip of the 26-year-old star with Stefflon Don.

Nigerians react to throwback video of Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don dancing. Photos: @chloebailey, @burnaboygram, @stefflondon

In a video that was posted on Instagram, Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don were seen dancing together during one of the Grammy weekend events in 2022.

The two women were in high spirits as they both whined their waists to the music while enjoying each other’s company. According to reports, Stefflon Don and Chloe also did a song together with Calvin Harris and Coi Leroy in 2022.

See the throwback video below:

Nigerians react to Chloe and Stefflon Don’s video

The throwback video of Burna Boy’s current and ex-girlfriends, Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don, dancing together in 2022, raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Kelz_tbq said:

“Does it make them best friends? Or even friends. They might not even have each other's contacts. They’re both in the industry and can be cordial with each other.”

__mela_ni said:

“Now they’re related by ‘eggplants’ 🍆😂 this life.”

Kulture_omj wrote:

“The one who will replace you at work is always next to you.”

Kizbrizzy wrote:

“ODG go reach everybody lol.”

_belinda___25 said:

“Overtaking is allowed 😂. If you snooze you lose. They are not friends though.”

Badgalci04 commented:

“I get Steff’s point of view sha.”

Dr_chidominica said:

“Burna hosted Gunna not too long ago and gunna dated Chloe! Infact I thought they were still together that’s why I didn’t believe she was with Burna at first so I don’t see any biggie here.”

Life_of_sammielee said:

“Na low key girl go fit burna boy.”

Balo_ng said:

“90 percent of Nigeria wey Dey Steff London page years ago dey call her our wife na dem still Dey Chloe page recently dey call am iyawo Burna. Moral lessons: Fear Nigerians 🙄.”

Cash.meir10 said:

“Some women are very sneaky. That’s why I don’t keep a lot of them around me.”

Ekyekpenyong wrote:

“Hmmmmm, Then I can’t trust her. Please Burna boy be careful.”

Chloe Bailey and Stefflon Don unfollow each other

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dancehall star Stefflon Don unfollowed Chloë Bailey on Instagram.

This came after Burna Boy and Bailey Chloe's dinner date, where he presented her with a Patek Philippe wristwatch worth N92 million.

Speculations about Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey's relationship began in 2024 after she visited Lagos, Nigeria, and was seen in different fun moments with the Last Last hitmaker.

