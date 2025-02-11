A netizen Brian Dennis has expressed concern at how a part of Nollywood, often called Asabawood, portrays movie roles

He shared the photo of an actress from a movie scene rocking a huge crown on her head with an inscription

Brian said that every citizen of Nigeria will have to beg the Asaba movie industry to take a chill pill with their props in movies

A social media user Brain Dennis has sent a message to the Asaba section of Nollywood. His concern was borne out of the picture of an actress depicting the role of a queen in a movie.

X user Brian Dennis laments about an Asaba actress who won a crown with queen inscribed on it. Image credit: @XBrianDennis

Source: Twitter

The role interpreter wore a crown with the word queen designed on it. In his reaction, Brian said there was a need for everyone to come together and beg Asabawood to stop.

Man laments about crown on actress' head

Brian's tweet had mixed reactions from netizens. Some people said the X user was complaining because the movie was shot by black people.

Others noted that if the actress was a white lady or wore the crown in a Hollywood movie, Brian would not have complained.

See Brian Dennis' tweet below:

Reactions to actress' crown in Asaba movie

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as a man lamented about an actress who rocked a daunting crown with 'queen' written on it.

@Pricelessgem01 commented:

"But you watched Bridgerton and hyped queen Charlotte’s hair."

@Ifudiya reacted:

"But you all will watch Bridgeton and kikiki about theirs but cause its Nollywood, we need to ask them to stop."

@Ola_ayeni_ said:

"Did they think their audience would be too dull to know her designation, or perhaps she was playing an overambitious character with a taste for the eccentric?"

@alexblac_ink commented:

"You only feel this way because it's a Nigerian movie. You'll be screaming creative if it were a western movie."

@VirgilOny stated:

"This isn’t bad, I like it, they waste this creativity on horrible movie plots."

@pizzlehoudini said:

"Lol I watched this film. She carried this throughout the film."

@kadupeee reacted:

"Black on black hate is wild. How’s this bad? If anything it’s an artistic expression. Who taught y’all to hate on black so badly?"

@EzeChineduChri1 commented:

"Shame sef dey catch me sometimes. These guys just turn our culture and traditions upside down."

Upcoming actress exposes Asabawood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that days after Nollywood star Junior Pope was involved in a boat mishap that led to his untimely death, an up-and-coming actress revealed those behind the actor's demise.

The actress, Anne Nnebdum, in a lengthy Facebook post, dragged movie producers in Asabawood.

She revealed how nonchalant Asabawood movie producers were when it came to taking safety precautions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng