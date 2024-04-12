Days after Nollywood star Junior Pope was involved in a boat mishap that led to his untimely death, an upcoming actress reveals those behind the actor's demise

An up-and-coming actress, Anne Nnebdum, in a lengthy post published on Facebook, called out movie producers in Asabawood

She revealed how nonchalant Asabawood movie producers are when it comes to safety precautions

More revelations keep emerging online about the working conditions of actors and crew members are subject to by movie producers, especially the Asaba division of Nollywood.

Days after the unfortunate death of Nollywood actor Junior Pope, an up-and-coming actress, Anne Nnebdum, who used to work in the Asaba division, has gone online to publish an article about the working conditions performers are made to work within Asabawood.

Young actress Anne Nnebdum exposes Asabawood, and it is responsible for Junior Pope's death. Photo credit: @annennebdum/@jnrpope

In her article, Anne Nnebdum shared how untamed snakes, poorly surveyed areas and river scenes are shot without safety measures.

Nnebdum also revealed how guns are brought on set with a professional who knows how to handle the weapon to help people use it.

"Juju is their safety measure" - Anne Nnebdum

In the article, the up-and-coming further revealed what Asabawood prioritizes more than putting safety measures in place.

She noted that instead of using tamed snakes with a handler close by, they would employ a "Juju" man who they claimed would use his charms to control the wild animal.

Anne Nnebdum slammed Asabawood, noting that they prioritize voodoo more than safety precautions.

See Anne Nnebdum's article below:

Netizens react to Nnebdum's revelation about Asabawood

Here are some of reactions that trailed Anne Nnebdum's revelation:

@sona_odafen:

"Loooool..this post ehnnn she has discredited herself. She has clearly only worked on Asaba based movie sets and not Yoruba films so why the shot at Yoruba films... Speak on the one you know...."

@berrys_hairempire1:

"With their low budget film tricks and repeated storylines,na why I no dey watch most of these Nigerian movies."

@chi_beke_chi:

"U guess na d same juju judy use tie Yul."

@tinie.temper:

"Wait, Enugu and co no dey shoot? what is this Asabawood? Ps: I’m from Asaba na why I dey ask, wetin be Asabawood?"

@ellas.organicskincare:

"Yet their movies doesn’t make sense."

@officiial_jessy:

"The way I avoid watching their movies (Asaba) ehen!!! I wonder why they’re taking such risk to end up with a poor production movie…mtcheww."

@iam__winnifred:

"Hmmm they need to look into this, this is no longer funny."

@goldnnaji5:

"And na them do part 1-6 pass mtcheww."

@piscesjenner45:

"I remember in 2018 i reached out to more than 3 producers 1 legit told me I should book hotel in asaba then we can talk how he would put me in the movie i was like sir i haven’t audition oo he said don’t worry with the way u sound shows how smart and intelligent you are my mum sha swear ogun for am for phone."

@sasha_itota:

"This Asaba movie done swallow many people oh and it's been swept under the carpet, na bcus JP na legend this one cast."

@iam.gracified:

"Everyone mustn’t be an actor, producer and director. All this stress for movie that won’t even get up to 100k views on YouTube..."

