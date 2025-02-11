Nedu Wazobia has been trending on social media X following VDM's allegations against him and his podcast

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM while reacting to Deeone's claim about him, exposed Nedu including sharing their WhatsApp exchange

In another video, VDM also promised to expose Nedu by listing ladies he took advantage of as many of the critic's fans stormed his page

Media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel better known as Nedu Wazobia or Nedu is facing criticisms on social media following a recent response from social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman.

Recall that VDM while responding to a bold claim former BBNaija housemate Deeone made about him on Nedu's HonestBunch podcast, went on expose to the media personality.

VDM calls Nedu out in another video, vows to mention names. Credit: verydarkblackman/neduofficial

VDM who shared his WhatsApp exchange with Nedu, shared how Nedu persistently begged him to feature on his podcast with the promise to buy him a car.

In another video, the social medic critic vowed to list the ladies Nedu took advantage of, further causing uproar on social media.

"nedu_official let’s get more honest with the bunch….if my lawyer calls me again to mention your name then we play this game," VDM wrote in a caption.

Watch VDM's video as he vows to list ladies Nedu took advantage of below:

VDM's fans flood Nedu's page

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some of VDM's fans stormed Nedu's page while others on X shared their opinions about the media personality. Read the comments below:

james_anikpe said:

"Bro ur case don reach Ratel family hand be warned."

peace_pearl12 reacted:

"Abeg call lawyer Deji again oo make everywhere burst."

OtobongSilas2 reacted:

"NEDU and him podcast don wakka enter wahala."

femi_shiba_1 commented

"So you dey knack girls before you help dem? omo nawa oooo."

"Imagine vdm come post names of those girls nedu don back and person see e girlfriend name Oh chim."

topsatta66 said:

"If I may be u @nedu_official I will delete this videos because the outcomes will not be good for you and Vdm have nothing to lose or ashamed of 🤣🤣🤣 from now on be very careful with your actions 😂😂😂 because you already started war which you can't finish."

_mr_promzy reacted:

"You are talking rubbish VDM is better than you 10000%."

VDM fans flood Mercy Chinwo's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the critic's fans also stormed Mercy Chinwo's page after he called her out.

VDM had raised concerns over alleged attempts to control the narrative vowed to carry out an independent investigation over Chinwo's fight with Eezee T.

"Jesus ABeg come quick …A lot is happening in dollars in your name for this side," one of VDM's fan wrote.

