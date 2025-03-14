Apostle Femi Lazarus, lead pastor of Light Nation Church, has sparked mixed reactions online over what he did to a drummer

The Nigerian preacher ordered the drummer to leave where he was for interrupting his ministration

While some people defended Apostle Femi's action, others faulted him for embarrassing the drummer

A video of Apostle Femi Lazarus of Light Nation Church ordering a drummer to leave the altar has sent social media users into a frenzy.

The cleric got vexed after the drummer hit the drums during his ministration, interrupting him in the process.

Apostle Femi Lazarus sends drummer out for interrupting his ministration. Photo Credit: Apostle Femi Lazarus, TikTok/@gistfinderng

Source: Facebook

Facing the drummer, while on the altar, Apostle Femi said:

"Stop that. Get off from here. Leave that place."

Seconds later, the cleric turned back and demanded the drummer leave the place after turning back to still find him seated there.

Some people faulted the pastor for embarrassing the drummer, while others defended his action.

A video of the cleric ordering the drummer out was posted on TikTok by @gistfinderng and it went viral.

Apostle Femi Lazarus sends drummer out of the altar. Photo Credit: Apostle Femi Lazarus, TikTok/@gistfinderng

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Apostle Femi Lazarus' action sparks mixed reactions

S L Y D E 🦅🔥 said:

"If I was the drummer drummer I will stand up and not come back again to that auditorium ….but I am a keyboardist so this can never happen … me and the pastor are always together in the spirit."

Sir Mhayour said:

"Why didn’t y’all tell Jesus to go apologize to those selling and buying at the temple coz there’s better way to handle the issue… There is something called submission in spirituality."

tumainiprint0 said:

"One of the problem with our generation is that we hate rebuke. If your boss talks to you like this, will you quit your job? You won’t even say a word but if it’s church. We will walk out."

provost_0 said:

"Apostle Femi Lazarus had his eyes closed and was accessing realms for information. The drummer's outburst disturbed his journey and the atmosphere because spiritual dealings are frequencies."

iamkingdomboi🇳🇬🌴 said:

"It's obvious the MD cued them in. There's a better way to say "stop the music" without embarrassing the drummer. Cos, it's AFL now, his wrong is being excused, lol."

micheal Tochukwu said:

"Some times my pastor doesn’t like us playing when he is doing some certain spiritual things but he doesn’t speak in that manner, instead he just say thank you instrumentalists; we know to stop."

Sinach said:

"I am a drummer, I understand what the drummer there was trying to do,there’re sounds to make during a prophetic session but the drummer made the wrong sound.A mild crash of cymbals would have been."

Owen🧸 said:

''Nah! This is wrong tho….a full grown man.''

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that pastors were spotted flogging their members on the altar with belts to test if they are ready for ministry.

Pastor leaves congregation after phone rang

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Arome Osayi had left a congregation after a phone rang.

In a video, the cleric had earlier warned that he would walk out on the congregation should any member's phone ring and did as he had said after it eventually happened again before he ended his sermon.

The incident has raised questions about the expectations of respect and reverence in a place of worship. Some people viewed the pastor's action as a display of pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng