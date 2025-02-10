A young man has taken to social media to share his heartbreak after losing his beloved father in a tragic and unexpected manner

In a sad video, he recounted the circumstances behind his father's demise and the unexplainable mystery behind his passing

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

An emotional video of a young man recounting the shocking circumstances surrounding his father's untimely demise has gone viral.

The clip was shared on the TikTok app and it garnered lots of sympathetic comments and reactions from netizens.

Man speaks on dad's untimely demise

The man, known on TikTok as @slager_6, poured his heart out in the emotional video, describing the fateful night that changed his life forever.

He recalled how his father had seen something outside their home around 3 am, but was unable to respond when his mother asked him what he had seen.

According to him, his father closed his eyes forever shortly afterwards, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions.

In his words:

"Life didn't end when my dad saw something outside around 3:00 and when mum asked him what he saw, he couldn't speak until he closed his eyes forever.

"Life can be unfair sometimes. Just wish to know what he said that night because we heard him speaking with some people that night."

Reactions as man speaks on dad's demise

TikTok users were deeply moved by the video, with many taking to the comments section to offer condolences and support.

@AMBROSE said:

"I saw this at 3:35 after staying awake all night, who send me go search tokolo. I nor dey sleep again till morning, I live alone."

@Posh Obsessions stated:

"He saw a tokoloshe. Apparently when you see such things you lose your mind or life."

@Ms M said:

"Does anyone know how I can get rid of sleep paralysis? I've experienced those on and off since I was 17, but they're back again and they're suffocating."

@Mela coco said:

"My dad was so sick to the point he had memory loss, that he couldn’t even remember our names (his children) but then there was one particular day while he was sitting, he mentioned a woman’s name who had passed away,but he didn’t know she had passed away so we were so scared at that point cuz we knew he could see her cuz it was time, d next morning he passed. I miss him so much."

@GiGi Nwa Mommy added:

"This exact thing happened to my dad. My younger sister heard someone walking at our back yard and then she told my dad to go check it. Immediately he went there, he shouted Blood of Jesus."

Watch the video below:

Man who went to mortuary for late dad speaks

