Legendary Nigerian singer, Sir Shina Peters, recently opened up on the secret of his strength

Just recently, the Afro Juju music star revealed that ofada rice is his aphrodisiac and what gives him strength

Sir Shina Peters made this claim as he explained how he is able to dance so energetically despite being 67 years old

Legendary Nigerian musician, Sir Shina Peters, is still waxing strong in the entertainment industry despite his age.

Just recently, the music star spoke with Legit.ng and he shared the secret of his strength and energetic performances.

Sir Shina Peters, who was ordained a bishop in 2021, revealed that despite his missionary appointment, ofada rice is his aphrodisiac.

According to him, he considers ofada rice to be the best rice in the world and he eats it everyday.

Not stopping there, the Afro Juju musician also credited his signature dance moves to ofada. He claimed that he is able to move his body the way he does because he eats the rice daily.

He said:

“Though I am a bishop, I have to say that Ofada rice is my aphrodisiac. I eat it daily, it's the best rice in the world. The secret to my energetic dance at 67 is Ofada”.

Sir Shina Peters revealed this at an event ahead of the World Ofada Rice Day Festival. At the event, Oluwatobi Fletcher aka Ofada Boy, who is one of those responsible for the rebranding of the staple food in Nigeria, had this to say:

“Before Ofadaboy, Ofada rice was only a staple food accessible to very few. With Ofadaboy, Ofada rice has become widely accessible and now has a day of celebration; World Ofada Rice Day.”

