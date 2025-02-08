Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's comment about gospel artistes who left his church has gone viral on social media

The Christ Embassy church founder shared why he stopped working with gospel singers who became popular through his ministry

What Pastor Chris Oyakhilome said in the viral video has since become a topic online, stirring mixed comments

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Love World aka Christ Embassy has stirred reactions as he explained why several popular gospel artistes left his church.

Popular singers like Sinach, Frank Edwards, Joe Praize, Eben, and others began their careers in the gospel music industry at Pastor Chris' church.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's comment about gospel singers who left his church trends.

In a video circulating in the media, Pastor Chris disclosed that he stopped working with the singers because they were no longer celebrating God.

According to the popular clergymen, his attempt to get them to change their ways didn't yield the expected result.

“Why did it happen? The church was turned into a party place, not a prayer place where God’s word was truly celebrated…they were not soul winners; they led praise in church, and when it was time for prayers, they were gone," Pastor Chris said.

According to the clergyman, the music in the church became worldly as the gospel singers celebrated themselves instead of God.

Pastor Chris stressed that at first, he celebrated them but when he changed, they refused to change with him, so he had to let them go.

"The little money they were making was too attractive to them, so they didn’t want to follow me, so they made a detour….I hope they all repent…..they are not worship leaders," he said.

Watch video of Pastor Chris Oyakhilomeh speaking about gospel artises who left his church below:

Reactions to Pastor Chris' comment

Read some of the comments below

emmcee_rnb said:

"This is heavy coming from the foundation where major gospel artistes came to limelight."

therealdumebi reacted:

"Biggest supporter of gospel artists, so he knows what he’s saying."

iamuka_ wrote:

"One truth is Christ Embassy revolutionised gospel music in Nigeria."

drinks_more001 commented

"Someone finally spoke up. Pastor is the only person I will listen to on this because, he is the great supporter."

_thebenny

"The bone of contention isn’t about money, they refused to participate in other church activities and they became worldly and carried away."

Pastor Chris to rebuild church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Chris announced plan to rebuild the burnt Loveworld Convocation Arena (LCA).

Reacting to the fire disaster, Pastor Chris had said the church would build a bigger and better one.

Pastor Chris also presented the new design of the Loveworld Convocation Arena in a video to the elated congregation.

