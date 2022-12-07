Popular Nigerian cleric Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is celebrating his 59th birthday on Wednesday, December 7

In a birthday message to the cleric, gospel singer Frank Edwards thanked him for impacting his life and many others

Singer Sinach also joined many fans and followers of Pastor Chris to celebrate his birthday with lovely messages

Leading gospel singer Frank Edwards celebrated the founder of Loveworld Ministries, better known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, as he turned 59 on Wednesday, December 7.

Frank Edwards hailed the cleric for the many lives he has impacted.

Frank Edwards thanks Pastor Chris for the many lives God changed through him. Credit: @frankrichboy @therealsinach @pastorchris

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“December 7th is a special date ! Happy birthday pastor sir. . Thank you for the impact on my life and this generation . . It is something to shout about that I experienced you in my generation.. thank you for the many lives God changed through you! thank you for saying yes to the great commission. I celebrate you specially now and always. Happy birthday papa ♀️.”

See his post below:

Sinach send birthday message to Pastor Chris

Singer Sinach also celebrated Pastor Chris at 59 as she dropped a short message on Instagram.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday wishes and salutation to the great Man of God Rev Chris Oyakhilome Sir."

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate Pastor Chris at 59

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

jovita_nwokeji:

"Happy birthday pastor Chris, my mentor, my life coach, age in more grace sir."

viks_signature:

"Happy birthday sir."

enoughofme3:

"Happy birthday sir love you always ❤️❤️❤️."

maxphotography_abj:

"Happy birthday to you babbahh ooo... I Love you pastor Chris Oyakilome ❤️❤️."

odion_agiemhete:

"Happy birthday man of God..many more anointing sir ."

miki4christ:

"Happy Birthday Sir... With length of days God will satisfy you and you will eat the fruits of your labor in Jesus Name."

