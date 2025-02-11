Bishop David Oyedepo, the leader of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners' Chapel, shared how he got his church's aircraft

The popular cleric noted that the aircraft was not bought by offerings but it was God that bought it

Many reacted to the video as the bishop explained how God bought the aircraft, sparking debate from netizens

The general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners' Chapel), Bishop David Oyedepo, got people talking as a clip from him went viral.

Oyedepo shared how he got the first aircraft for the church, saying that it was not bought by offerings.

Oyedepo explains how God bought him his offerings. @WinnersWLD

Source: Twitter

In the clip shared by @NigeriaStories on X, the cleric was speaking on the altar when he said it was God who bought the aircraft.

Bishop Oyedepo, known for his bold declarations, explained that the first aircraft was given to the church without any prayer or financial appeal.

He emphasised that no pressure was placed on the congregation to contribute towards the purchase and that it was not part of any fundraising effort.

His words:

"First aircraft without any prayer, without any idea that the aircraft was coming. He said it. He delivered it. Nobody had any pressure on his life. There was no reminder on the offering, the offering didn't buy it oh, God bought it. There was no person contacted under heaven."

The bishop continued by emphasizing that the donation of the aircraft was not a result of human ambition but a "divine agenda" revealed by God.

He said:

"It wasn’t an ambition. It was an unveiled divine agenda."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Oyedepo's statement on aircraft

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@matyres said:

"First was one drinking tea with God...now God buy plane? Cosmo and money(earthly wants). I can't lack logical thinking / says. ILORIN and Ogbomoso...COLLECT!"

@real_deolu said:

"Oya God of Oyedepo! send me funds to my Aza I wan buy house and Better ride before this month end!!"

@ladedavies said:

"God didn't make a financial deposit sha. Give the congregation their credit in peace."

@kblinksOfficial said:

"Omo some of you need to go out there and find what to do with life’s, and stop judging people u shouldn’t if you don’t believe in God supremacy u can keep that to yourself."

@HammedAnim99628 said:

"Which means The aircraft is not of this world since it was God that bought and It wasn't paid with a wordy currency. E b like say the heavenly manufacturer will need the service of ola of lagos."

@WinterRampage said:

"I believe wholeheartedly!"

In related stories, Oyedepo laid hands and prayed on a pilot aboard a private jet while a pastor claimed that he would buy another private jet for Oyedepo.

Female pilot celebrates flying Bishop Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female pilot had revealed she flew Bishop David Oyedepo.

Funmi Makinde, a graduate of Covenant University, took to X to announce her feat with pictures.

According to Funmi, flying the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide was the highest highlight of her full circle moment.

Source: Legit.ng