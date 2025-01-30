Seun Kuti has linked the cryptocurrency investment scheme to a scam as he angrily spoke against it in a viral video

The Afrobeat singer shared how his sister lost over N50 million to cryptocurrency despite warning her

Seun Kuti's comment about the cryptocurrency has since stirred up controversy, with Nigerians sharing diverse opinions

Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti in a viral video shared how his sister allegedly lost over N50 million in a cryptocurrency investment scheme.

Seun Kuti, in a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), angrily condemned cryptocurrency, claiming it was a scam.

The singer knocked cryptocurrency promoters, calling them “criminals” who exploit vulnerable Africans, especially the poor.

According to Seun, Crypto is a lie and a scheme to steal from poor people, whose wealth are transferred the richest.

Seun Kuti also shared how his sister lost more than N50 million in cryptocurrency despite warning her.

“You know how much my sister has lost to crypto. I’ve been warning her, but she didn’t listen. I can’t even tell you how much I’ve lost—over N50 million. My sister, my own blood sister—this is how many Nigerians have lost millions.” he said.

Reactions as Seun Kuti speaks against Cryptocurrency

The video has since stirred mixed reactions, with netizens voicing their concerns about cryptocurrency and its risks. Read the comments Legit.ng compiled below:

ChuchoMaine reacted:

"Let me introduce your sister to Sportybet."

connectwithtola commented:

"You mean she dumped N50M on something she has no idea of or she bought a random memecoin with little capital, skyrocketed to N50M but later went down? It’s easy to make these bold claims but please, back it up with evidences. regards."

PrettyMfon said:

"I can imagine his pain. Before you do crypto, make sure you understand it well."

majorlouwe wrote:

"Your sister just hear crypto she rush enter am she be mumu."

Chieforacle11 reacted:

"It’s not by force Oga , you must not invest in crypto,if e no work for your sis ,no mean say e no go work for me."

SDX_Trades said:

"Why this one they shout If you & your sis didn’t understand the system,i think you should seek for mentorship before condemning the industry."

uchecrypt commented:

"Your sister lost 50m and you are shouting like this. I wonder what some of us in Crypto will say."

ElevenATM said:

"I was scammed as well but I was a fool because I already know how it works but because of greedy and wanting to really know how it work I was scammed, so yes but deep down I just needed to know how it work,, Just buy any top coin and save your money which is more better."

