US rapper and businessman Kanye West also known as Ye and his wife Bianca Censori are once again at the centre of another controversy after a video of them causing roadblocks over a photoshoot emerged on social media.

In the viral video, Kanye blocked a street in West Hollywood, California to guide photographers on how to take pictures of his wife.

The American rapper was seen stopping traffic for his wife to have her photoshoot on the road.

Bianca, who appeared unbothered was seen posing for the cameras while honking from some car could be heard in the background over Kanye and Censori's photoshoot.

Watch the trending video of Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori on the road below:

In related news, Kanye and Bianca trended after they made appearances at the 67th Grammy Awards. The highlight was when Bianca exposed her bare chest and backside.

Reactions to Kanye West and wife's video

The video has stirred reactions as netizens shared their opinions about the celebrity couple. Read the comments below:

21question said:

"I too like this man, him nor send anybody papa."

arisnova__ commented:

"Is she on contract with Kanye or something."

self_ay__ reacted:

"If na naija … una go Dey say it can never happen in a sane country(abroad)."

gasper40480 wrote:

"A time will come when his wife and us government will sue the hell out of him then send him to jail like they did with PDIDDY and RKELLY."

callmeiruka_ said:

"Picture wet she no Dey post Bianca no get any social media account."

bxrbie.toke said:

"Make them try this in Ibadan road."

dear_maggy said:

"There are Geminis and there are Geminis. This Kanye own is delulu promax."

trev___london wrote:

"Ye is him I'm just like Ye wil do anything to make my babe happy let's go baby."

Kanye West says he was misdiagnosed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the rapper opened up about his health status.

According to Kanye, he was misdiagnosed with bipolar, when in actuality, he suffers from autism.

The Grammy-award-winner stated that this is what informs his behavioural pattern, as he mostly does the opposite of what the fans expect of him.

