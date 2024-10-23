A Nigerian lady has shared her testimony on Twitter after she joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She shared that she received her confirmation of appointment letter after a prophecy was released during the Hallelujah Challenge

Many who came across her post on X also shared their Hallelujah Challenge testimonies and congratulated the lady

A Nigerian lady expressed her happiness when she got an appointment letter after joining the Hallelujah Challenge.

She shared her testimony online, stating that her confirmation of appointment mail came after a prophecy was said during Hallelujah on Friday night.

The lady, identified as @PreciousOnibata on X, shared her testimony in a viral post.

She said:

“Guyyyyyssssssssssss. My #HallelujahChallange2024 testimony has come ooo. It’s very funny because I just jokingly asked during my dance. I didn’t even write it down. In fact, I hadn’t thought about it till it came. Our God is good oooooo”

Confirmation mail after Hallelujah Challenge

She went further to give details of the testimony as she shared proof of the confirmation mail she received on Tuesday.

Precious mentioned that it happened exactly as she said it.

The lady said:

“So, on Friday, Pastor Nath said “that mail you’ve been waiting for” and I just thought “Oh! That’s true o! My confirmation mail! Oya God I want my confirmation mail on Monday o. O Pe ju, Tuesday. This was EXACTLY how I said it and I didn’t even think of it until now!”

Non_Binary12 said:

"The lord has done it finalyyyyy."

@Emojislaugh said:

"Jesus thank you. As the sister to the celebrant i’ll say the lord has done it."

@aduapapoku said:

Congratulations to you. The rest of us are patiently waiting for ours.

Hallelujah Challenge testimonies

The Hallelujah Challenge, organized by gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, is a popular online prayer and praise meeting that has produced various testimonies.

Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge got her marriage testimony.

Another lady who wanted to travel abroad also designed her passport and boarding pass by faith.

