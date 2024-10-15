A Nigerian lady said even though she only started dating her boyfriend, God told her she would get married

While participating in 2023 Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge, the lady made marriage her main prayer point

In 2024, the lady got married at the same time she wanted, and she shared photos from the beautiful ceremony

A beautiful lady who joined Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge in 2023 now has her testimony.

During the praise challenge, the lady's main prayer point was to get married, and she followed every minister's instruction.

The lady wore a white gown on her wedding day. Photo source: @mbonimpabarbrah

Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

On the last day of the challenge, the lady dressed like a bride and even wore herself a fake engagement ring.

In a part of her throwback video, the lady (@mbonimpabarbrah) confidently declared that she would be married in 2024. It happened exactly as she believed.

Many people rejoiced with her when they saw her wedding and honeymoon pictures.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lyns wife said:

"This hallelujah challenge, I just need to get so close to God that his will manifests in my life so much and people get to love him because of what he has done for me."

thickbarbie asked:

"How do I join the hallelujah challenge."

Wathu said:

"I love seeing hallelujah challenge testimonies… May God bless your union."

ty said:

"The last hallelujah challenge, I was in Nigeria, now, God has changed my status completely I’m in Canada now."

purity said:

"The last one I was sleeping on the floor not even on the matress ei God has furnished my apartment."

Hi_Chichi said:

"I will be a 2025 bride. I will be addressed as Mrs Okeke."

dreamsinterior0 said:

"2025 bride by faith no bf for the past 5years but I am hopeful God will do this for me."

Monalisa Claudia said:

"I wanted to inquire, is it done for like a month or just a day?? Also are the things you put before God said as prayers or?? A little new to all this."

American married Nigerian lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing the traditional wedding between a Nigerian lady and her American lover trended online.

The lady shared the post to update her followers after she successfully became a married woman.

