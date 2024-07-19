Nigerian veteran actress Kate Henshaw sparked attention from social media users as she clocked 53

The fitness enthusiast blessed the timelines of her social media family with a post of herself in a two-piece set

The actress' caption spoke of gratitude to her maker as she stunned like an 18-year-old in the photo she shared

Kate Henshaw, a beautiful veteran Nollywood actress, is celebrating her 53rd birthday on Friday, July 19, 2024.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actor Chidi Mokeme shared how much he cherished his friendship with the celebrant on her special day.

Kate Henshaw is grateful to God as she adds another year. Credit: @k8henshaw.

Source: Instagram

The stunning actress took to social media to share a gorgeous image of herself rocking a black cropped top and pairing it with black leggings. One would never guess her age in such a beautiful outfit.

Kate Henshaw shows gratitude to God

Kate Henshaw expressed gratitude to her maker for keeping her in sound health and mind.

"To the One who wrote my script. To the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords. To Jehovah Rohi. I give you all the glory, honour, and adoration. All of you and none of me each and every blessed day I am loaned. Thank you, Jesus, for another year. I am beyond grateful for all that you have blessed me with. I am healthy, content, and filled with immense gratitude."

See Kate's post here:

Celebs celebrate Kate Henshaw at 53

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to Kate's birthday post below:

@kunleremiofficial:

"The Great!!!!!! Happy birthday."

@iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday big sis."

@koredebello:

"Happy birthday big sis."

@officialosas:

"Yay!!!!! Happy birthday Queen!!!"

@thedorathybachor:

"Forever Young. Happy Birthday Aunty Kate."

@inidimaokojie:

"You look so beautiful Aunty Kate. Happy Birthday!"

@solasobowale:

"Beautiful you. Happy birthday my sweetheart."

@tesdickson:

"Happy birthday to the Queen!!! Long shall you live, in good health."

Kate Henshaw speaks about Genevieve Nnaji

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw was recently on a podcast show where she spoke about her relationship with a much-loved colleague, Genevieve Nnaji.

Kate Henshaw shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treats some of her colleagues and her secluded lifestyle.

The actress' comments about her colleagues are coming days after she slammed Afrobeats star Davido, noting she isn't a fan of his music.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng