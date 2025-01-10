Portable has gone online to announce that he has received his revenue from his collaboration with Skepta

Recall that in March 2024, the street crooner collaborated with international act Skepta to birth the track 'Tony Montana'

In a recent post, Zazu was sighted raining accolades on Skpeta for not ripping him off or cheating him

To the joy of many of his fans, Portable announced to the world that he had received money from his joint effort with Skepta, an American rapper.

Joseph Junior Adenuga, Skepta, is a British rapper, record producer and DJ. Many had reservations when news of his collaboration with Portable Zazu came out. The song was released in March 2024, and shortly after, Portable made history with his debut entry on a UK chart.

The track, also produced by JAE5, debuted at no 93, marking a monumental milestone for Portable.

Portable Zazu says Skepta did not cheat him off Tony Montana's earnings. Credit: @portbalebaeby, @skepta

Source: Instagram

This achievement follows the song's outstanding success in Nigeria, where it skyrocketed to the top of Spotify's Nigeria charts. With its addictive beat and memorable lyrics, "Tony Montana" captured the hearts of listeners worldwide, solidifying Portable's growing global presence.

In a recent development, the singer took to his official Instagram page to announce to the public that he did not get ripped by Skepta, as he already did right by him. He further said nice things about Skepta, which the British rapper reposed.

Skepta said:

"‘Greed’ no dey my Dictionary #TonyMontana"

See the post below:

Portable then shared a video in which he explained to his fans that he had received some payment from Sony Music.

Portable's post about Skepta spurs online reaction

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Mayo6Tee:

"Big Wiz said it and we are witnessing it. No Bad energy."

@bigklef:

"99 Advisers, One Helper."

@iamurbanaira:

"Big smoke no Dey Rip - big smoke for a reason."

@SOTesleem

"For the records. Before Portable starts moving funny."

@advertking1:

"Drop one song for us make everywhere burst Owo Montana."

@xyz_deadly:

"The credit alert too heavy."

@qrisz__:

"U no Fram baddo o. Well we don’t value our own."

@monalisa.stephen:

"You Dey always listen to bad advice why 😂😂."

@Jnoble_042:

"As a matter of fact, Big Smoke @Skepta is one of the coolest dude I ever met. Big up to you brother 🙏."

@heis_diskid_oml:

"A guy commented on my post and one girl replied him,he replied again, they were about to fall in love and I deleted my post immediately🙂😂."

@heis_diskid_oml:

"iPhone 16 for sell but the Siri Dey speak igbo😂."

@iamwalexizzleofficial:

"Omo lalomi ❤️🔥🔥Ogo Sony Music Eyan Skepta."

Drama as Portable Allegedly Shades Davido

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable made a video wherein he allegedly shaded Davido a few days after the singer took him out to eat in the US.

Davido had hosted Zazu when he landed in the US as a video of the pair hanging out trended on social media.

But speaking in a new video, Portable narrated how Olamide and Skepta helped him without taking him out and made some prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng