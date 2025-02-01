Actor Yul Edochie has shared his two cents about individuals who are giving hot takes about singer 2Baba and Annie Idibia's divorce drama

The movie star said anyone close to the couple should stop judging them online and should mind their business

Yul shared the proper way those concerned should handle the issue, which attracted diverse comments from netizens

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted to individuals who have shared their opinions about the divorce drama between singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia.

According to the role interpreter, the couple should not be judged by their friends. Instead, those close to them should call them for a meeting and listen to both sides.

Yul Edochie sends a message to those judging 2Baba online. Image credit: @official2baba, @yuledochie

He said that if those concerned cannot handle the issue that way, then they should not come on social media to share their thoughts on the issue. In his Instagram post, he added that they should mind their business.

2Baba and Annie's divorce drama

Since the African Queen hitmaker announced that his 13-year marriage had crashed and he was seeking a divorce, diverse opinions have been shared on social media.

Some people said that his timing was wrong because Annie has been facing criticism as a reality star on the Young, Famous, and African show.

Presenter Toke Makinwa and actress Mary Njoku were among the women who defended Annie and noted that if anything happened to her, 2Baba would be called for questioning.

Check out some of the reactions as Yul Edochie advises 2Baba and Annie Idibia's critics below:

@wurabecca22 commented:

"Just apologize to May your wife and have peace."

@princes_6gallery reacted:

"You never still confess wetin dey make you cry more than the bereaved. Why their marriage dey pain you so personally? Just know this, Mr A.Y is on a professional outing with Queen May. So, no dey pass through corner nah London dey pain you so."

@plantgum1_ noted:

"Yul listen, 2face is 1 billion times better than you. Don’t try to align yourself with him, he is not in your relegation league. Rest in Jesus' mighty name."

@nwezeifeomamay said:

"What is your business with Tu face and marital saga? This boy respect yourself. Go and take care of your ijele."

@ochangjoy7 reacted:

"Focus on picking your broken pieces and how to win back your children's love after traumatizing them with your side hen on the media. 2baba and Annie are fine, focus on your broken home sir."

@plantgum1_ commented:

Yul Edochie speaks on 2Baba's divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie had continued to lambast critics of music star 2Baba's separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

Legit.ng recently reported that the Nollywood actor had made headlines after he publicly defended 2Baba's action.

In a recent post, Yul Edochie shared why most men tend to remain silent about issues in their marriages.

