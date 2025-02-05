Music executive Ubi Franklin in a recent video shared details on the amount of money he owes people

This came hours after reports surfaced that Afrobeats star Davido, a close associate of Ubi, had sacked him from his duties

The businessman came forward to disclose that he had some debts to be cleared and stated the reasons why it was so

Music executive Ubi Franklin has responded to viral reports accusing him of exploiting young talents in the Nigerian music industry.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro called out Ubi, accusing him of using Afrobeats star Davido to scam him.

Ubi Franklin discloses his total debt amid rumours of being sacked by Davido and Chioma. Credit: @ubifrankiln, @chivido

In a recent video, Ubi addressed the unresolved debts, stating that he still had some outstanding financial obligations.

He mentioned that his personal debts amounted to no more than N30 million, while some of his associates owed him nearly N782 million.

Ubi Franklin explained how business transactions can be unpredictable and clarified that he wasn’t seeking fans' support. Instead, he spoke about his focus as a businessman more interested in generating profit.

Meanwhile, celebrity journalist Stella Dimokokorkus dropped alleged details about Ubi Franklin's relationship with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

According to Stella Dimokokorkus, Davido's wife, Chioma, has allegedly removed Ubi Franklin from his role as her manager.

The blogger alleged that Ubi Franklin's sack was due to humiliating issues involving his monetary relationships with industry mates.

She added that Davido, Chioma, and the 30BG gang did not acknowledge Ubi Franklin's birthday on social media, as they had done in previous years.

Stella Dimorkokorkus also shared that Ubi Franklin has been experiencing troubles, including reports of owing large sums of money to several individuals who have called him out in the past.

Watch his clip below:

Ubi Franklin’s video on his debts trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

some_favourite wrote:

"Na wan ooo na i dey here dey owe 6 millions i nor fit sleep una get heart shaaa."

mr_bbk said:

"lol 😂 to meet up in Nigeria you must be in debt, if dem open many of Una influencers and celebrities book Una go run m@d.. Ubi just did not arrange his own well."

privatejjay wrote:

"Me Dey pay artists with my Money ooo before brand or Partners pay ! Make you raise funds available for your artists, some Partners don’t pay early, it shouldn’t be artists business or problem , they have family to feed."

inumidun said:

"Doing business with someone like Ubi is always complicated... Kilode."

cea_patz wrote:

"Anini, you’re always having money issues with people, so shameless."

djtunesvibe said:

"If Ubi dey owe 30mil and nothing do am who come be Palmpay wey dey track me cause of 10k."

Joel EL reacts to Ubi Franklin's allegation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music artist Joel EL had intervened in the ongoing drama involving Spyro and Ubi Franklin.

Spyro had called out Franklin in an interview, revealing what he had done to him and dragging Davido into the matter.

Joel EL also shared what Franklin did to him and the amount involved. He stated that Franklin hung up on him and ignored him after that. He also said that people were watching what was happening.

