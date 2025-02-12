Singer Portable has continued to be in the news since his issues with the Ogun state government arose

It was reported that his hotel and bar were confiscated by the Ogun government, causing a lot of trouble for him

A recent video shared by the singer saw him buy the official frames of Governor Dapo Abiodun and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in traffic

Nigerian social media users could not stop laughing about a recent video that Portable, real name Habeeb Okikiola, had shared on his official Instagram page.

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable's uncompleted hotel and new building had been sealed. He stated that some government officials had come to raid his bar and took over 20 people with them.

In a new post, he was seen crying bitterly as he sang to the gods to help him out.

Another post saw the building get sealed and marked by government officials after Portable had gone online to plead to his gods for intervention. His post generated an online buzz, as fans shared their hot takes on the subject.

Further development saw the Zazu label boss stop in traffic to purchase the official frames of Governor Dapo Abiodun and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the video he shared on his Instagram page, he was seen asking how much they were, and the seller told him N10k. Portable said he would not haggle out of respect for them, triggering excitement in the vendor, and he ended up paying in excess.

Nigerians react as Portable purchases Dapo Abiodun's frame

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@smg1805music said:

"Because you buy frame, make government no do their own job?? 😂😂😂. Dey play."

@______lade09 said:

"If you like buy 50 Dapo portraits, you are still wanted 😂😂."

@zee_baron_ said:

"If you like buy God frame,if you no stop your bad character,your life go spoil😂."

@officialfreezzle said:

"Make una free @portablebaeby this is just too much for him or anyone to handle please God let him smile again 😢😢😢."

@iam_yeyeoganla said:

"@dapoabiodunmfr Pls Baba Temper Justice With Mercy We Love You Sir🙏🙏 God bless you sir🙏."

@sir_quadri1 reacted:

"All this one nah eye service 😂 gba station Lo kolo report ara eh."

@oluwaseunfunmiiiiiii said:

"You sha want make dem add bounty to the wanted"

@olobadamoski reacted:

"Wait ooh me portable Zazuu. Soo dose people don’t really know you? eehhh Kai."

@gaskia_youngwayne commented:

"If u like call dapo for video call, HABEEB go report ur self so this matter go quick settle."

@truthisbitter9ja said:

"If you like purchase all the tinubu and dapo portraits for ogun state, you must face the law.. Ara oshi ę tio balę yęn, you must learn."

Portable gets emotional over his bar

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable went online to share several pictures from his bar and asked God to intervene on his behalf via his lengthy post.

Recall that the street act had earlier caused a lot of drama online after he lambasted Olamide for picking Asake over him.

The new post saw Portable's bar looking a bit demolished, as he paired it up with a government document.

