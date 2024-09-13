Portable, in a video, addressed those who accused him of insulting celebrities who have helped him in the past

The Zeh Nation boss also shared why the likes of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy have refused to support his career

Portable also recalled how Olamide has continued to support him despite offending the YBNL boss on several occasions

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, has responded to critics who accused him of insulting those who helped him succeed in the music industry.

Portable, who recently welcomed a baby girl with actress Ashabi Simple, while speaking on a recent episode of the Echo Room podcast, said he has never insulted Olamide and rapper Skepta, who gave him their platforms to shine.

Portable replies to those who criticised him for insulting his helper. Credit: @davido @portablebaeby @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

"Baddo na person, I have offended him several times but he still helps me! Dem say I dey insult all my helpers; did I ever insult Olamide Baddo? Did you see me insult Skepta? They gave me their platforms," he said.

Portable, who also spoke about fake love in the music industry, stated that Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, among others, refused to support his career because they were scared he could outshine them.

"You see this industry, there is fake love, if its sure for them. If Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, give me their platforms I will blow than this, but they don't want to help because you fit blow than them," he added.

Watch Portable's video below:

People react to Portable's comment

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Homiebishop:

"This guy is not a good person to help."

IamDONAVE:

"From minute 1 to 1:20? “you fit dey inside ac make you dey sweat!” This guy! Indeed, who go help you no go stress ya!"

kaykay_sjk:

"Portable don drop key point for the industry.. Big wiz 001."

adeniyi_abdul4:

"You ke? Na small e remain. All of us go dey here."

afobaba24:

"Make Dey sha Dey help you help you."

White garment cleric dares Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the cleric, during a ministration in his church, stated that the singer wouldn't dare slap a Muslim cleric or traditionalist.

The cleric dared Portable to take the same action against him, adding that the Zazu crooner would find himself before the Inspector General of Police if he tried such.

While berating Portable, the cleric said people should watch and see the consequence of the singer's action against a man of God in one year.

Source: Legit.ng