Solomon Buchi has marked his wedding anniversary in a great way with a post to warm the hearts of his fans

The writer and life coach said that it was an anniversary to remember for him as he gushed over his blessing

Fans were excited for Solomon Buchi, they shared their take about his post in the comment section

Writer and life coach Solomon Buchi has marked his wedding anniversary with a special post online.

Legit.ng had reported that the social commentator had married his partner Arike in a lovely ceremony as fans gushed over their union.

Solomon Buchi shares pictures of himself, wife. Photo credit@solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

In the post he made about the second wedding anniversary, he used the opportunity to announce that they were expecting their first baby.

Taking to the caption of his anniversary celebration, he disclosed that they were celebrating with their greatest blessing.

He mentioned that it was indeed an anniversary to remember for him.

Solomon Buchi shares wife's pictures

The writer who had a long-running battle with Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, shared beautiful pictures of himself and his wife.

In one of the photos, he was holding his wife's growing baby bump and smiled at her lovingly.

In another picture, Solomon Buchi and his wife became romantic and shared a kiss. His heavily pregnant wife also took some pictures alone.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Solomon Buchi's

Reactions have trailed the post made by the life coach about his wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@stannze:

"Happy Anniversary and congratulations to you both on your many blessings."

@iamdjayjospa:

"All of una mind go touch ground now all the online in-laws and womb watching, you people can now rest. Congratulations brother."

@roselynmoraks:

"Awwwwwnnn, pls who has been cutting onions since. This is indeed the doing of the Lord. A very big congratulations Uncle Solo & Aunty Arike."

@iyindara:

"Double Congratulations, your home is continually blessed in Jesus Name."

@maxwell_judith.obike:

"No wonder you have become a little less violent, congratulations on your added joy."

@tynaz_glam:

"It’s a double Congratulations and Happy Anniversary to u both. This January is full of congratulations… I am loving it coz my family is a partaker as my sister just welcomed a new baby 2days ago. God is awesome. Starting the year 2025 with congratulations back to back is a sign of a productive and prosperous year already. "

@yinka_okeleye:

"Congratulations my beloved. Your home is blessed."

@the_stalwart_lovers:

"Congratulations fam. Super duper happy for you both."

@amara.thesalt:

"Congratulations. Welcome to the best experience of life."

Source: Legit.ng