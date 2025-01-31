Regina Daniels has shared a lovely video she made with the chief executive chairman of Airpeace while travelling to London

In the post, she was given a VIP treatment on the flight, she shared the kind of food, drink and other treatment she got

Fans were excited to see how their favourite enjoyed her trip as they reacted in the comment section of the post she made

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has shown how she enjoys life and travels round the world.

In a new post, the mother of two was being treated as a very important personality on Airpeace while travelling to London.

Regina Daniels appreciates Airpeace boss. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The movie star, who loves sharing loved-up moments with her billionaire husband, was seen with the Chief Executive of the airline, Peace Onyema.

They were both sitting in the plane and having a conversation. Regina Daniels noted that she was honoured by Onyema, who walked her to the flight and ensured that she was comfortable.

Regina Daniels shares observation about flight

In the caption of her post, Daniels stated that the food was tantalizing, and she got a warm reception by the cabin crew.

Stating further, the actress, who marked her wedding anniversary weeks ago, said the sitting arrangement was neat, and it was a flight that made her feel like she was home in the sky.

Not done, Regina Daniels said that her flight was smooth. She declared her love for the airline and told her fans she will see them in London.

Recall that other celebrities, including foremost chess player, Tunde Onakoya had shared his experience while on Airpeace flight from Nigeria to London before.

He shared pictures of the food he was served, just like Regina Daniels did in her post.

See the video here:

What fans said about Regina Daniels' post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her experience on Airpeace. Here are some of the comments below:

@michael_blessing0102:

"Ok see you in London Gina."

@yusufakeem2023:

"Are you advertising airpeace or the waiter ? abi na colabo? Anyways respect is beautiful Gina. I can see our queen smiling there."

@preyeoffiicial:

"My husband took a picture with you."

@akinlade.esther1:

"Personal assistant dey enjoy."

@bbcakessurprise:

"My Love for her no be here."

@sweezzy1:

"We about to get lit baby."

@its_tammyt:

"Make me a millionaire."

@anitablackraffiat:

"I tap into your grace may you continue to soar in Jesus mighty name."

@zunder_aranda:

"Doings get level."

Regina Daniels speaks about meeting Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng had reported that the actress spoken about her love life, and she met her husband.

The other of two had an Instagram live session and stated the roe her mother played in getting her married.

According to her, her family didn't want her to get married to the politician. She also said many thought she didn't have a choice before settling for Nwoko.

Source: Legit.ng