Kellyrae has showered his wife with several sweet names as she marked her birthday in grand style

In the post dedicated to her, he shared a picture collage taken specially for her birthday to celebrate her

He accompanied the post with a sweet love note and fans were so impressed with his kind gesture

Winner of the 2024 edition of Big Brother Naija reality show, Kellyrae Sule has marked his wife, Kassia's birthday in a unique way.

Kassia turned 31st on November 3rd and her husband dedicated a post to her. He shared a picture collage of the new pictures taken for her birthday and accompanied it with sweet words and love note.

In the post, he called her star girl, his best choice, his support system, his portion of goodness, and he added that his life journey had been a beautiful one because she has been standing by him.

Kellyrae assured Kassia that they will continue to make history because they were together.

Kellyrae expresses love to wife

In the post, the reality show winner expressed how much he loves her as he called her more beautiful names.

Recall that the Kellyrae had always gushed over his marriage to his wife. He once called her his sister while describing the kind of love they share.

See the post here:

What fans said about Kellyrae's post

Here are some of the comments from fans about the reality star's post below:

@kunta.kite:

"Happy birthday you your 🫅 queen today we turn up."

@gloriaosarfo:

"Sweet Words Kelly."

@_eseofficial:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

@bliss_by_zeezah:

"Happy birthday billionaire wifey."

@b.jewel_artistry:

"Your best gift from God! Age Mama Kass."

@iam_marvisla:

"Happy birthday queen."

@manehelen69:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful."

@eshio__funeh:

"Happy Birthday Wifey. We love you."

@budget_hairs_by_lily:

"Happy birthday Kassia of the most high."

@elizeniola:

"Happy birthday queen next year birth will be celebrated with kaysqaud twin ijn."

@symply_eazzie:

"Una Dey make me wan fall in love. I will think about it."

Kellyrae says he prefers to win BBN

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

