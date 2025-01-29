Blackface has joined the league of celebrities reacting to the divorce saga of 2Baba and Annie which has been a source of concern for a while

In the post, he warned them that since they were role models, they needed to be civil in their dealing and keep some things within the family

A few of his fans took to the comment section to react to his post, as they supported what he wrote about the embattled singer

Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Augustine, better known as Blackface, has reacted to the ongoing divorce saga trailing his colleague, Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

Legit.ng had reported that since the singer announced that he was ending his marriage with his actress wife, many celebrities have been reacting to the sad news.

Blackface prays for 2Baba, Annie. Photo credit@blackfacenaija/@annieidibia

Source: Instagram

In the post on his Instagram page, Blackface warned the estranged couple to behave like the role model they claimed to be. He noted that they should always set good examples for the young and old generation to emulate.

He added that they should also show decorum and be civil in the way they handle things, most especially the affair of their marriage and what ever they were going through.

Blackface advises 2Baba, Annie

Also in the post, singer Blackface advised that 2Baba and his estranged wife should keep whatever they were going through in the family.

He noted that all relationships have their ups and down, and not just their's. He prayed that God would give them the strength to scale through the ordeal.

Recall that since the sad news about their separation was announced, fans went to revisit the wedding ceremony of the estranged couple. The traditional wedding was a carnival like event which took place in 2023.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Blackface's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@kap_kon:

"Na only people wey know as the story take start get the right to talk. Black dey from the beginning, so him know everything. This is very beautiful coming from you Black! Much love! I dey ur side always, best wishes my brother. Best! Best! Legend! #OtukpoNaOurLagos."

@michaelasegun:

"This only shows the depth of pure brotherly love. Respect Blackface."

@syndijatau:

"You spoke well. One love!"

@standard_a_guy:

"Nice one Evergreen legend."

@charlyqute07:

"Let love lead."

@freddie_abah:

"Good one, Brother."

@emmanconsider:

"Very thoughtful man @ blackface."

@amosblitzy:

"After that nonsense post on Facebook na here u come dey form good brother.. make ogun no fire you there first."

@eddy.brezzy:

"Black, I swear for the very first time U melt my heart.... May everything around you be as sweet cake."

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the singer had spoken about his wife and the old video surfaced online a few years after the interview was granted.

In the recording, the two were sitting for an interview and the host asked what 2Baba will remember about Annie after ten years of marriage.

His response sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their take about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng