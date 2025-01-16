Nigerian comedian AY Makun has melted the hearts of many online following the thoughtful he celebrated his little daughter on her birthday

The comic man earlier described the little girl as a shining light whom he waited for 13 years after he had his first child

Recent videos shared by the actor captured the process he put in place to visit his child at school on her special day and how the toddler reacted

It was an emotional moment for Nigerian comedian AY Makun as he celebrated his daughter's third birthday.

Legit.ng reported that AY shared his feelings as he celebrated his second daughter, Adele Ayomide Makun, who marked her third birthday on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

AY surprised daughter at school. Credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In an emotional post, he said that he does not see his daughter running around like he used to; nevertheless, he was grateful for every moment they shared.

He noted that the birthday girl was a shining light in his life, a precious gift that came after 13 years of waiting and hoping.

According to AY, who is also an actor, the arrival of Ayomide filled his heart with joy and confirmed his belief in the power of love and faith.

The proud father gushed over Ayomide's infectious laughter, curiosity, and sweet spirit, which brought joy to those around her.

AY storms daughter's school

The comic man, who has been separated from his wife Mabel Makun and his last child, decided to visit the toddler's school on her special day.

Ina a series of videos shared online, AY was seen crying a big Cocomelon-themed cake into his daughter's school premises.

On seeing her father, Ayomide left her mates and excitedly ran towards him. AY lifted his daughter and shared some playful moments with her at school.

When it came time for AY to leave, Ayomide refused to let her father go. She clinched onto him, making sure he spent extra minutes with her.

Sharing the video, AY wrote:

"Surprised my little angel Ayomide with a special birthday celebration at school! We brought her favourite Cocomelon character cake to share the joy with her friends. Watching her face light up made my heart melt!."

Watch the video below:

AY Makun and daughter spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realomosexy:

"She’s always so joyous. Happy birthday to your Baby."

omonioboli:

"Too cute 😍😍😍 Happy birthday princess."

lnjfashiontrends:

"She is really missing dad, wooow many more years."

arashowpartiessandeventss:

"Excellent .-FATHER FIGURE EXTRA PROMAX."

kizobillz:

"Tell me how u take commot from that school bros."

learningbox_store:

"I hate divorce... I don't know why after watching this stuff, am just so angry 😡😡. When our parents said those days that they can't leave their marriages because of the kids, because they know that children suffers alot as a result of divorce. No matter the circumstance, there is always a way out in a situation. God 🙏🙏🙏 please heal this home, because of those that love them and that have seen this family as an inspiration."

soupsetal:

"She is such a vibe 😍😍😍 how were you able to leave 😂she kept holding you happy birthday dear Ayomide."

dozumtchiconcept:

"So beautiful, ❤️❤️❤️❤️ God abeg na reconciliation we want o, let it be complete."

