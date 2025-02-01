Arsenal and Manchester City have enjoyed rivalry in the Premier League title race over the past three seasons

Matches between both times in that time have been intense and filled with a lot of on-pitch controversies

The most high-profile recent drama involved City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has launched a defence of his Norwegian international teammate Erling Haaland after that striker's scene with manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal and Manchester City have been embroiled in rivalry over the Premier League title race in the past three seasons filled with lots of interesting and controversial matches.

Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard on international duty for Norway. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

As picked up by Sky Sports cameras when the two sides met in September, Haaland was spotted telling Arteta to “stay humble” when a melee broke out on the pitch.

The incident has turned the former Borussia Dortmund striker into a public enemy for Arsenal fans and ahead of the second leg, Odegaard has defended his compatriot.

Odegaard defends Haaland after Arteta jibe

Arsenal and Norway captain Odegaard has reflected on the “stay humble” incident between Haaland and Arteta and defended his compatriots, describing it as in-game adrenaline.

“We are good friends. He and a few of the other boys from the national team, we have a little group chat, so we stay in touch there and we speak every now and then. We haven’t spoken about the game, but he is a good friend, so I speak to him,” he told Mirror UK.

“I think in football, games like this, the emotions are so high and the adrenaline is there and everything. So, that’s something that can happen on the pitch and then when you walk off the pitch, then you are done with it. It is not something I think too much about.”

“But then, I think a lot of the players know each other from the national team - England, Brazil, me with Erling - so on the pitch and off the pitch it is a bit different. When we are on the pitch, then it’s a good battle,” he added.

The two sides will clash tomorrow at the Emirates Stadium for the second time in the league this season, with the first leg ending 2-2 after a late City goal at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola reacts to UCL draw

Legit.ng reported that Pep Guardiola reacted after Manchester City were drawn against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 playoffs.

Both sides finished outside of the automatic top eight positions and will face a playoff to progress as they meet for the fourth consecutive season in the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng