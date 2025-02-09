Eric Chelle is preparing his team for the forthcoming crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe

The Franco-Malian tactician arrived in the UK to reach out to Super Eagles players in the English Premier League

On-loan Chelsea star Lesley Ugochukwu is also eligible to represent Nigeria at the senior level despite playing for France's youth teams

Nigeria's 2026 World Cup qualifying quest has been dealt a huge blow after a Chelsea star ignored calls to represent Nigeria.

After four matches in the qualifying series, the Super Eagles are fifth on the log with just three points.

Nigeria played 1-1 draws with Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa respectively before losing 2-1 to the Cheetahs of Benin in Abidjan.

Lesley Ugochukwu is not considering Nigeria switch. Chris Lee.

With the qualifiers returning in March, efforts are being made to ensure the Super Eagles reposition themselves for the ticket.

Nigeria travel to Kigali to face the Amavubi of Rwanda on March 21, before hosting Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium four days later.

The newly appointed head coach Eric Chelle, who has been saddled to secure the World Cup ticket, is already setting up his squad.

There were reports that the tactician, who has met with Premier League stars Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Taiwo Awoniyi would try to convince some players of Nigerian descent.

Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu is still eligible to play for Nigeria, despite representing France's youth teams.

Viral reports in the local media alleged that the central midfielder has been named in Chelle's provisional squad for the forthcoming matches.

Ugochukwu ignores Nigeria?

Meanwhile, Nigerian outlet Thisday reports that Ugochukwu, who was part of the French team at the 2024 Paris Olympics is still loyal to the European nation.

It was gathered that the 20-year-old has no immediate plans to apply for a nationality switch.

Born in Rennes, France, Ugochukwu is of Igbo-Nigerian descent and is eligible to play for both countries at the senior level.

He is the nephew of former Rennes and Nigeria centre-back Onyekachi Apam.

Lesley is said to be interested in playing for Les Blues, making it a challenging task for the Nigeria Football Federation to persuade him to switch his allegiance.

