Singer Teni has opened up on why female artistes in the Nigerian music industry should be more dramatic

She noted that she should be able to fight with Tems and Tiwa Savage, however, it should not stop them from collaborating

The music star said she was alone without anyone to cause drama with, and her video caused funny reactions online

Singer Teni Apata does not like the calmness of Nigerian female musicians and she wishes that she could fight with her colleagues Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage.

Teni speaks on why she wants female artistes to fight. Image credit: @tenientertainer

She said that she should be able to spot Yemi from afar and give her a headbutt without her taking it personally.

The Billionaire crooner added that when she causes drama with singer Tems or other female colleagues, it will spice up the industry.

She stated that her gender should look at what is happening on the other side. According to her, replicating it on their end would make everywhere fun for them.

Nevertheless, she said the fight among the female musicians should not stop them from releasing songs together.

Watch Teni's video below:

Fans and colleagues react to Teni's video

Legit.ng has compiled the comments on Teni's video below:

@homeboy_ng:

"Na every 3 eke market days you dey craze! Lately oh."

@twinkl3_twinkl:

"Abeg leave Ayra starr out of it o. Person wey wear mini skirt no dey fight for public."

@happiness_vic:

"I remember when Tiwa and Sheyi Shay had an alteration, come and see their accent."

@obiyochinwe:

"You set you never ready, you still dy call Tiwa mama."

@karisricardo:

"I swear, na God U supposed thank say Ur music talent quick show. If not, MC Oluomo for don cut like 17 garages give you to dey in charge."

@setarr___:

"This girl never serious for once, na only food and cruise."

@hypemcplatg4lyf:

"You no mention your egbon name o @officialniniola. Make the quarrel first start from your house o gan!! As charity begins at home."

Teni reveals fear of the UK

Legit./ng earlier reported that Teni reacted to what she was told when she entered the United Kingdom, and she heeded the advice she was given.

She said when some citizens of the country saw her, they were surprised that she was wearing her expensive neckchain.

They informed her that she could be stabbed for wearing the expensive items and she had to hide them.

Source: Legit.ng