Iceland's government published a list of job websites designed to help foreigners find employment opportunities in the country

Some of the listed platforms advertise roles that do not require a university degree, opening doors for a wider range of applicants

The Icelandic government noted that understanding the local language is important for those seeking to work there

Iceland has released an official list of nine job websites intended to guide foreigners looking to work in the country, with some platforms advertising positions that do not require a university degree.

The Icelandic government published the list on its official website to assist foreign nationals navigating the local job market. Authorities noted that a working knowledge of the Icelandic language is an important advantage for anyone hoping to secure employment in the country. The government also pointed out that applicants can engage the services of recruitment agencies to improve their chances of finding suitable work.

Iceland shares 9 websites for foreigners looking for jobs. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Kristrún Frostadóttir/Pink Pixel Photography/Stefan Cristian Cioata

Source: Getty Images

Iceland's official job websites for foreigners

Below is the full list of job platforms made available through the Icelandic government website:

Alfred HH ráðgjöf— Jobs listed here are based in Iceland and mostly do not require a university degree Job. is — Several specialist jobs can be found on this platform Northstack — Features startup and occasional job postings Reykjavik City — Mostly advertises roles for caretakers, kindergarten staff, and similar positions Starfatorg — Lists jobs for doctors, teachers, and many other professionals Störf — General job listings in Iceland Tvinna — Focuses on design- and computer-related roles Vinnumálastofnun — Covers jobs across many sectors of the economy

What applicants should snow

The platforms cover a broad range of industries and skill levels, making them relevant to both degree holders and those without formal academic qualifications. Platforms such as HH ráðgjöf are particularly notable for those who may not hold a university certificate, as many of the roles listed there do not list a degree as a requirement.

Specialists in fields such as medicine, education, and technology can explore options on Starfatorg and Job. is, respectively, while those interested in the startup space may find Northstack a useful resource.

Full details on each platform, including descriptions, are available on the official Icelandic government website.

Germany opens official job portal for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany's Federal Employment Agency launched an official website where foreigners can search for visa sponsorship jobs.

The government-backed platform also provides guidance on job applications, relocation, and other resources to help international job seekers move to Germany legally.

Source: Legit.ng