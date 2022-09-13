Nollywood actress turned politician Caroline Hutchings' daughter Queen Elizabeth is a year older today, September 13

The mum of three shared a video of the young girl who doubled up as her make-up artist in the moment

Caroline gushed over her baby girl as fans and colleagues joined her in celebrating her special day

Popular actress and reality star Caroline Hutchings has taken to social media with a video of her daughter Queen Elizabeth on her birthday.

The actress, who clearly adores her daughter, sat through the adorable, slightly painful yet hilarious make over session with her daughter.

Caroline Hutchings gushes over daughter on birthday

Source: Instagram

The cute Elizabeth introduced herself before she started applying products on her mum's face.

"Happy birthday to my best friend Queen Elizabeth ❤️❤️❤️.. my super perfect girl ❤️❤️"

Nigerians celebrate Queen Elizabeth

ufuomamcdermott:

"Very confident! She xonfirmed the mustache."

onyiialexx:

"Happy birthday beautiful Elizabeth ❤️"

itshelenpaul:

"Happy Birthday Elizabeth. I will surely patronize your studio. I love your kind of makeup."

ememinwang:

"Happy birthday Elizabeth. God bless you!"

sleekgoldfishdabosslady:

"Super satisfying to watch❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday princess. Grow, shine and prosper "

dimma_gideonezeme:

"This is so hilarious happy birthday cutie."

maestrosmedia_online:

"So happy to celebrate the gorgeous and brilliant queen E on her birthday, may you grow with wide spread wings to soar elegantly above all your subjects lol. I pray for grace all around you. Happy birthday dear,"

esteesheridan:

"Hahaha well done cutie! and happy blessed birthday to you."

freshedible_veggies:

"Where exactly is lizzie's world class makeup studio located? I need to come for a makeover. happy birthday dearest Elizabeth the great."

