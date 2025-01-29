Isabel, the first child of Annie Idibia has shared her stance on seeing her parents on the second season of Young famous African

The clip was originally from April 2024 but resurfaced amid her parent's online separation drama

Isabel's comments put many who have been giving unsolicited opinions in their place, while others shared their thoughts

Nigerian social media users were not expecting to see Annie Idibia's first daughter Isabel speak in an old video about the Young, Famous and African Netflix show.

Recall that the show's third season premiered a couple of days ago and has gone viral, as many consumed it as fast as it dropped.

Annie Idibia got ridiculed online following her appearance and composure in the third season of the Young, Famous and African Netflix show. Shortly after this, 2baba announced their separation and imminent divorce with a social media clip, sending many into a state of confusion.

Annie, 2baba's daughter Isabel shares her take on YFA. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

However, an old video where Isabel Idibia expressed her displeasure about how her parents were portrayed on the show has resurfaced on social media.

In the clip, Isabel stated that she is not one to take sides, as she checks her parents as she would anyone else whenever they are wrong. She stated that whatever narrative people have about them is seen on social media as they do not know who they are beyond that.

This clip has now gone viral amid Annie and 2baba's separation drama on social media.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Isabel's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@NickNpap:

"wait na d same Isabella way dem born here wen I b dey ss1 da yr... omo."

@Cojack:

"She is so beautiful and well spoken. At least they got something right."

@joyi765:

"I was actually thinking abt their kids with all this mess on SM."

@JAK:

"I know this is an old video and I know a lot of people are ignorant of what goes on in people’s homes but dear parents are good at hiding a lot! You can be in the house and knowing nothing! Shock."

@winnie_kuu:

"wen u have an open minded child 😍😍 can yuls daughter should have the same sense."

@asuquo blessing240:

"This girl is so intelligent than her age, she speaks maturely with a touch of petty☺️."

@Gabigsp tha Militaryrapper:

"arbeg for all this long talk wey she talk, which point she dey try point,cos ern her talk no go straight."

@Odogwu Deka:

"This is where Yul has lost his first daughter and he needs to get a baby girl ASAP See how this little girl understands her family and not taking sides to make sure she enjoys her parents."

@Davidmoses:

"Their daughter is here doing makeup and feeling good, but you the unknown family members have decided to carry the issue on your head and leave your own issues to focus on.. Go for makeup please jaree."

@Stitches By Aico 👗🪡🧵:

"Now I understand why Annie was angry about de so called vn, dis girl will judge life out of her."

Zari blasts Annie Idibia for speaking about her marriage

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian actress Annie Idibia’s heated exchange with Ugandan businesswoman, Zari, on Young, Famous and African is going viral.

Zari confronted Annie about what she said about her marriage to a younger man and the video caused a stir.

Several social media users took sides on the matter as they reacted to what Zari said about Annie and 2baba’s marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng