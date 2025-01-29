Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, has shared what she looked like as a teenager

The young mother also posted a throwback video of her younger brother and some of their displays back then

Ivy revealed her current look with that of her brother as they showed off their dance skills, which got different reactions online

Ivy Ifeoma Iboko, the wife of singer Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy of the defunct P-Square group, has shared an old video of herself and her younger brother.

The 24-year-old, who gave birth to her first child on September 29, 2024, showed off how young she looked some years ago with her brother.

Rude Boy's wife Ivy posts old and new dance video of herself and brother. Image credit: @lindaikejiblog, @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Both of them wore wigs in the old video and displayed some mannerisms before they danced excitedly at the camera.

Rude Boy's wife dances with brother

In her current look, she wore a white shirt that exposed her stomach while her brother rocked a corporate jacket on a shirt and jeans trousers.

Ivy Ifeoma and her younger brother switched from their young look to their current look in the amazing dance transition video. They danced to singer Seph Schlueter's hit song Counting My Blessings. Both of them gave off the vibe that they were enjoying their dance, and it caused netizens to react.

Ivy got married to Paul in May 2024 after his marriage to his first wife Anita Okoye, which produced three children, crashed. The couple welcomed their daughter Imani Okoye in the United States of America.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions as Paul Okoye's Ivy, brother dance

Check out some of the reactions as Ivy Ifeoma dances with her younger brother in old and new video transition below:

@rolufuni reacted:

"Some things are better left unshared."

@evergreen662023 commented:

"She's really a child, not just in age but senses.'

@famina_intimates noted:

"Some people second wife still dey primary school sef by now! Hmn. Truly a man’s world."

@lilciousglamz reacted:

"Brothers, because I know even know which one be woman there."

@mersh_melow_ commented:

"He wants to be like his sister so bad. The man you’re losing sleep over, his future wife might be writing junior WAEC."

@nanxce noted:

"I can tell you for a fact that they are from a well to do household with so much love. Their mum Lolo is such a vibe, like correct vibe. Working with her is always fun in Umuahia, then the TGIF's always wild."

@egoedwin51 commented:

"This is lovely. Their bond is what I love. I been think say na two boys o. The Lord is good."

@orjinorahadaeze stated:

"This men ehh, like this, they will start new family from the scratch and nurse new-born again."

@jvvfoodltd said:

"Meaning na Paul enrich her and family."

Paul Okoye, wife dedicate baby in church

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rude Boy took his little daughter Imani Okoye to church for dedication on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

He was accompanied by his beautiful young wife Ivy Ifeoma and some members of his family and friends.

They rejoiced as they presented their baby before the altar, but a fan had an observation about Paul's look inside the church and voiced it out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng