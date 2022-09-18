Actress and reality star Caroline Hutchings daughter Queen Elizabeth clocked a new age recently and she took to social media to celebrate

Caroline and her ex husband Musa Danjuma put their differences aside and threw a beautiful party for their daughter

The divorced couple had a mini dance competition and Nigerians could not help but hail them for being mature adults

Popular actress Caroline Hutchings and her estranged billionaire husband Musa Danjuma got Nigerians talking after she shared videos from their daughter Elizabeth's birthday party.

The beautiful pink princess-themed party was a lavish one with pretty decorations, balloons, cakes and other party props.

The highlights of the party were the moments that Caroline and Danjuma put their differences aside and came together like a family for the sake of their child.

They both took lovely photos with Elizabeth and her cakes and even had a mini dance off at the centre of the party.

The beautiful moment had Caroline hailing her ex husband as the best dad in the whole world:

"Undisputed best dad in the world awards goes to …. Elizabeth’s dad .. the king himself ❤️❤️❤️.. we had a blast yesterday ."

Nigerians react to Caroline and Danjuma's video

medlinboss:

"Was a beautiful day yesterday Elizbeth is loved ❤️"

amber1alex:

"Yassss. I married a billionaire. ❤️ pepper dem gang"

prettee_bae:

"This is how it should be………Respect to both party! Happy birthday Elizabeth "

rain_omalicha:

"Some people need use dark shade for this video, en dey shine enter eye , okwa maka blindness "

puchisgrace:

"Wow, this is nice to watch ❤️, I commend you both, happy birthday to queen Elizabeth, we love you ❤️❤️"

officialjosephwil:

"So beautiful…Sis I want you guys back together ❤️"

ishiomajonek:

"You see husband and wife matter, remove your mouth "

omoolamubo:

"I love you more ♥️♥️co parenting should not be war the child’s emotions matters 1st may ur happiness never fade away ♥️♥️♥️"

