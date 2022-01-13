Former actress Caroline Hutchings has spoken about her divorce for the first time after her separation from businessman Musa Danjuma

Caroline recalled how she lost her identity but God and a life coach were there to walk her through the journey

The businesswoman advised people going through what she went through to accept their faults and move on in peace

Former actress Caroline Hutchings said she blamed herself for both hers and her ex-husband Musa Danjuma's faults when their marriage broke down.

According to her, she dealt with the hurtful words and constant mockery from friends and strangers who did not know what truly happened to her marriage.

Caroline said she begged God for help and then decided to choose love and peace of mind.

Caroline Hutchings speak about her divorce from Musa Danjuma. Photos: @hrmcarolyna

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"My journey to finding me began and I never looked back. I came, I saw, I conquered, most importantly I have found my lost identity... Some of us are better off as friends than lovers . It is ok to see a professional counselor , you ain’t mad you just need clarification... Accept your faults forgive the other and move on in peace... Kill the hate it will only ruin you..."

Read her full post below:

Nigerians react

sparkspark44:

"That's just my only fear..... how to pick up financially. 6years of unhappy life God please help me."

dukeetduchess:

"This is my story right here but now I’m in a better place, beautiful piece."

family_pot247:

"Love you so much, you came out stronger, better and winning."

ogechukwuadaora:

"Thank God for you ma."

rosseylicous:

"I needed this. Thanks for sharing."

starryskincare_:

"Believe me the best version of you is what you will become."

sammieblaze:

"Love without regrets❤️ thank you for sharing."

Kaffy parts ways from her husband

Nigerian dancer Kaffy Shafau said she's no longer with her husband and father of two kids, Joseph Ameh.

In a video posted online, the popular dancer noted that divorce or separation did not have to be toxic because marriage is a beautiful thing and an alignment of purpose.

Kaffy said that she has always wanted to see her ex-husband be the best version of himself and that breaking off their marriage was to see that they both grew into what they are really supposed to be.

Source: Legit.ng