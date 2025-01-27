Actress and filmmaker Mary Njoku has shared her take on the ongoing divorce drama between singer 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia

The movie star shared some the consequences if anything happens to Annie and she warned the singer

Mary Njoku also lambasted the African Queen hitmaker for how he announced his separation from his wife

Nollywood actress Mary Njoku has waded into the divorce drama between singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his wife Annie Idibia.

On Sunday night February 26, 2025, the True Love hitmaker announced that he has ended his 13-year-old marriage to the Nollywood actress. He added that his Instagram account was not hacked and he was serious about his decision.

Mary Njoku drags 2Baba over his divorce drama with Annie. Image credit: @maryremmynjoku, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to Njoku, 2Baba will have to deal with a lot of women who support Annie because they are behind her. She added that they have stayed quiet about their issue because of Annie's tough choices.

Mary Njoku drags 2Baba over Annie

The movie star went further to accuse 2Baba of humiliating Annie at her lowest moment. She admonished him for his decision and said that he should ensure that Annie is okay.

Njoku noted that when the time comes, she and other women will have plenty questions for 2Baba.

See Mary Njoku's post below:

Reactions as Mary Njoku calls out 2Baba

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Mary Njoku drags 2Baba over Annie Idibia below:

@omy236 commented:

"Don't y'all think those that are speaking out on Annie's behalf know what's happening behind closed doors? These are not foolish women, and they are not in the habit of putting mouth in matters that don't concern dem, so if dey are speaking out it means dey know a lot more than we do."

@precious_anson reacted:

"What are you saying Mary? You don’t think 2face has family members too or friends that care about him? If he has decided to choose himself now something Annie couldn’t do for herself, that’s okay. At this point, y'all are bullyying 2face."

@ruththompson_brand:

"With all due respect, you sisters should concentrate on helping her love herself and take care of herself. We all have always been judging and hearing Annie’s side of the stories everytime and one time the man is speaking up you are saying timing is not right abi. He should keep quiet, he is human being too, he has feelings, he is tired of being blamed for years."

@tezym commented:

"Don’t even have any issues with they getting divorced I think it is the best thing for her actually, she needs to get herself back. My gripe with him is was it necessary to bring this to social media, why not quietly get divorced? This is humiliating."

@ozioma_electronics:

"Until Annie asks you all to mind your business, una eye go clear."

Ossai Success condemns 2Baba's divorce announcement

Legit.ng earlier reported that aka 2Baba, broke the internet after he announced that he is separated from his wife and actress Annie Idibia.

His post has triggered a backlash from some Nigerians and a media personality Ossai Ovie Success joined.

Ossai Success said that the timing of the divorce announcement is wrong on 2Baba's part, and he outlined Annie's recent struggles.

