Yul Edochie has continued to lambaste critics of music star 2Baba's separation from his wife Annie Idibia

Legit.ng recently reported that the Nollywood actor had made headlines after he publicly defended 2Baba's action

In a recent post, Yul Edochie shared why most men tend to remain silent about issues in their marriages

Actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie has refused to back down amid the criticisms that have trailed his recent public support for Afrobeats legend Innocent 2Baba's separation from wife and actress Annie Idibia.

It is no longer news that the African Queen crooner has parted ways with Annie after 13 years of marriage. The singer in an announcement revealed they have been living apart for some time, adding that divorce seems inevitable.

Yul argued that the diverse opinions about 2Baba’s marriage with Annie on social media were insignificant.

Yul Edochie continues to defend 2Baba

The actor in another post stated that women were not the only ones who go through challenges in marriages.

According to the actor, men also face challenges but most times they tend to remain silent for different reasons.

He also called on social media netizens to leave 2Baba and Annie alone with their decisions.

"You don't live with him in his home. You don't know what happens behind closed doors, You have no right to judge either of the couple. You are not Jesus Christ. Thunder fire you again. It is not only women who go through stuff in marriage, Men go through a lot too, But most times men remain silent about it for various reasons. Leave people alone to take their decisions, They are adults, Wish both of them well and mind your own life," Yul Edochie wrote.

He added in the caption:

"What right do you have to judge anybody? Una dey mad. God punish all of you."

See Yul Edochie's post as he continues to defend 2Baba:

Netizens clap back at Yul Edochie

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens continued to drag him. Read the comments below:

zeeokere said:

"E be like that book,our husband has gone mad again na u them write am for."

chiza.bella reacted:

"Like God is already punishing you ...frustration is real."

euniesparks79:

"Says a man who apologised to his legal wife for his adultery behaviour.. we all saw that apology dude."

styleapp.foru:

"Yul why Life beer collected Ambassadorship from you?. Chiaaa!, Judy e no go better for u!. U don drain this man finish."

chisomada54:

"2 posts on a matter that is not your business??? Indeed you are so empty and has a lot of time in your hands reason you jump on every trending issues."

lizzyameh369gmail.comameh

"Chai imagine a whole yul a well respected man, because of second wife issue see your life outside."

_cossychi

"Are you fighting for 2baba or for yourself?"

What Yul Edochie said about wealth

In other news via Legit.ng, the actor shared his opinion about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

Yul Edochie spoke of the danger of following after material things such as cars and phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

