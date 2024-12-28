Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has once again fired shots at her inlaw Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

In an Instagram post, the veteran actress reacted to a viral video of Judy running to open the gate for Yul to drive into their house

Rita Edochie’s take on the trending clip made the rounds online and got more people dropping hot takes

Nigerian actress Rita Edochie is making headlines for the umpteenth time over her message to Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that since her inlaw Yul secretly got married to actress Judy Austin despite being married to his first wife and mother of his four kids, May, for several years, Rita made it her mission to slam them online.

In her usual manner, the veteran actress reacted to a video that recently showed Judy Austin running to go and open the gate for Yul Edochie to drive into their house on Christmas day.

Fans react as Rita Edochie shades Judy Austin. Photos: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

In an Instagram post, Rita lambasted Judy and described her as an idle liability. According to the older actress, a good wife is not determined by someone who shouts and rains praises on her man because she can still be his worst nightmare in future.

Rita said that it is only an idle woman who stays at home waiting for her man to get back so that she can shout at the top of her voice and make videos to post online.

See her post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie shades Judy Austin

Rita Edochie’s shady post to Judy Austin over her Christmas day video with Yul, raised hilarious comments after it went viral online. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Realucheebere:

“Indabosky ijeleee 😂😂 no remove your legs from their neck👏 keep on pressing it 😂.”

hecallsmepinky:

“Are u not happy for them pls be happy for them😂.”

Harriboz:

“This woman watched the whole video and I knew she also smiled 😁.”

rhodaofficial_:

“May we find people that will carry our matter on their heads like this 🙏.”

teiyimalenare:

“It was never about the cheating but the disrespect and humiliation.”

sarasilas82:

“The weapon fashioned against Judy 😢.”

stellaoberia:

“It's getting boring already pls leave them alone.”

_cherii_coco:

“This woman knows Yul is not in his right sense and that's the reason she keep insulting Judy.”

royalson.41:

“Old woman rest.”

Chuks.andre:

“Abeg Shift, They love themselves.”

_cherii_coco:

“Judy wey go snattch nonsense 😂😂😂 See how Queen may is winning while Judy is shouting isi mmili Oji up and down😂😂😂.”

Petiteonyii:

“😂mummy is throwing shades without going through the corners.”

manlike_scamper:

“Rita Edochie swore that she will never allow Judy enjoy her marriage and she’s taking the assignment seriously 😂.”

Mheenarh__:

“This woman said she’d never leave Judy’s neck and she means it😂.”

oluchi_jj:

“Since Judy has decided not to rest, Rita Edochie has decided not to rest as well.”

Tonia.gram_:

“Rita Edochie took Patience Ozokwor role too personal 😂.”

Michycoker:

“All l know is Judy is doing everything possible to discredit May. All her social media display is to make it look as if May is a bad wife to Yul for 24 years. She does not building bounds with the kids from May not Yuls extended family. She is just ALL ABOUT YUL.”

Tosin Silverdam reacts to Judy's 'gatewoman' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, reacted to the video of Judy Austin running to open the gate for Yul on Christmas day.

The media personality was seen laughing hard at Yul and Judy’s display before he pointed out how she was his gate woman.

According to Silverdam, someone said that Judy ‘stole’ Yul from his first wife, May Edochie, and she was still working as his gatewoman.

