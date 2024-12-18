Rita Edochie has sent a message to those attacking her for constantly shading the second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin

The veteran actress described Judy as a husband snatcher who came to destroy the peaceful home of Yul Edochie

She said her age would not stop her from her consistent posts and shared what she would do to Judy before she would rest

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has said that if one husband snatcher is not brought down, others will not learn.

She said that those calling her old for shading Judy Austin constantly over her decision to marry her husband's nephew and actor Yul Edochie does not get to her.

According to Rita Edochie, she would not calm down until Judy's charms were weakened, conquered, and destroyed.

The veteran movie star noted that the netizens trolling her should be prepared to troll her more because she would not rest until Judy is erased from the Edochie family.

See Rita Edochie's post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie drags Judy Austin

Check out some of the comments as Rita Edochie tackles Judy Austin below:

@contehalusineab:

"Do you guys see May as a saint? This is hilarious, you keep bashing at Yul why now? May is not a saint."

@ajebo_ezenwa_:

"Use the same energy to abuse Yul of not staying one place (infidelity). I am happy that May found herself and God is showing her mercy in different areas of her life."

@nkem4754:

"She and Yul fits each other; cos Yul don't deserve May at all."

@imprinceaustin:

"Why don’t we also talk about the husband who allowed himself to be snatched. Abi why are you gunning for the woman alone?"

@realprettyvanessa.o.johnson:

"For this woman to continuously attacking Juju Austin, it means she don go somewhere go find out and dem tell her say no be clear eyes Yul dey. So, mama Rita, tell me what will you like for Christmas. Santa is waiting to fulfill your wish ozugbo."

Rita Edochie shades Judy Austin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita had shared what she thought about Judy Austin's prayer for Yul Edochie, describing her as Delilah.

The veteran film star said there are some prayers that can't work no matter how Judy tries to pull down the skies.

It will not be the first time that Rita Edochie will be tackling Judy, and her followers shared what they thought about the younger actress' prayers.

