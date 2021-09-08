Bobrisky's former personal assistant, Oye Kyme, recently caused a buzz on social media with her recent post

The Ivorian beauty who shared photos of her protruded stomach and asked her followers to guess the father of her child

However, the nature of her stomach has given people reasons to doubt while others have named Bobrisky as the father

Nigerians on social media recently dragged Bobrisky into the conversation following a recent post by his Ivorian former Personal Assistant, Oye Kyme.

Nigerians have since reacted to her supposed pregnancy. Photo credit: @oye.kyme, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Oye shares 'pregnancy photos'

The young lady had taken to her Instagram page to share several photos exposing her protruded stomach, asking her followers to guess the father of her child.

The photos which were taken from a lower angle shows Oye cradling her supposed pregnancy with one hand while she smiles at the camera.

See post below:

That's not a real pregnancy

Due to the nature of her belly which shows the navel not stretched out as is the case with pregnancy, there are some people who doubt that Oye is in fact pregnant.

Check out some comments below:

layomi_unusual:

"No be belle dey there "

goldenbaby03_:

"Food and water "

bahdgirl_blaze:

"She’s not pregnant jor, you will know from the navel."

ra_i_yaz:

"Your tummy is just big too much food"

Bobrisky is the father

However, there are those who are convinced by her photos and have named Bobrisky as the father.

See comments below:

iam_bayray:

"Na bobrisky nau "

bolanlemakanju:

"Bobyrisky."

kemzilalacious:

"Abeg I no wan believe o..cus dis one go b the highest o"

nkiruanita:

"Your visit to Nigeria is completed."

adegokewuraolagold:

"Bobrisky don knack you belle "

Falling out

Recall in May, 2021, Oye - who had gone viral for getting a tattoo of his Bobrisky - called him out on social media.

She had shared series of posts on Instagram where she claimed she was physically assaulted by the crossdresser.

According to Oye, Bobrisky beat her up for forgetting to call his hairstylist to come to the house to loosen his hair.

The young lady said the crossdresser used a speaker to hit her face and slapped her when she was trying to explain herself. She also said Bobrisky sent her out of his house and she had to return to Ivory Coast because she had nowhere to go in Nigeria.

