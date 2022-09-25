Nigerian effeminate celebrity, Bobrisky get the internet buzzing when he made an important plea about what he yearns for at the moment

The socialite noted that he is looking for a surrogate mother as he declared his intentions to have a girl child

Bobrisky listed some of the properties he owns that his baby girl will inherit as he declared that he will write his will the day he has a chill

Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, took to social media to announce his intention to be a father as he sources for a surrogate mother.

The socialite shared a series of posts where he mentioned some of the things his girl child will enjoy when she eventually becomes a parent.

Bobrisky reveals intention to have a child.

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky called on any beautiful girl in the US or UK interested in becoming a surrogate mother because he needs a child badly.

He also mentioned some of the properties he owned and declared that age is no longer on his side

"I have many properties I need a child to leave everything for. Nobody know when death is coming. If I can get a girl child, omg I'm never leaving her sight for a sec I'm 31 years time is going."

Bibrisky also declared that he will give his surrogate mother a lot of money:

"Since last year I have been worried about having kids my first child should come as a girl omg. I will spoil her with my life. I will call my lawyer and write my will the day she will be born. I love girls."

He also stressed that he wanted a girl child so much because he wouldn't have cause to explain a lot of things to her but a boy child will ask plenty of questions.

Check out the posts below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's posts

Social media users have reacted differently to Bobrisky's post about wanting a girl child so badly.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Thisisdemola:

"Is Bob going to be the Father of the child or the mother?"

Mau_Reece:

"Prelude to the introduction of an adopted female child in 9 months' time."

LDadevol:

"Senior man never finish this filling station since."

Tochitalk:

"Shebi you are now a woman, why not look for a surrogate father to get you pregnant abi you dey whyne us."

Source: Legit.ng