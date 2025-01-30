Nigerians are a fun set of people who would derive joy and repurpose absolutely anything from social media

Recall that the video of Chioma nursing Davido and feeding him with dswallow circulated on social media

His fans have now turned their conversation into a song and are now dancing to it on social media platforms

Davido's fans are a different breed. The accomplished music maker has been under the weather for a while and shared a video of him getting nursed by his loving wife Chioma Adeleke via his official social media handle.

The video, which was sighted by Legit.ng saw Chioma sweetly feeding her husband swallow and Ogbono soup with her bare hands. Davido also pointed out that he wanted tripe meat, to which his darling wife obliged.

Their video soon generated a lot of buzz online and now, fans have started to dance to the couple's conversation. It is unclear how they can but one certain fact is that it was done out of love for the singer.

A user is seen vibing to the soundtrack of Chioma feeding Davido. Credit: @teamchivido

Source: Instagram

Watch the video here:

Recall that Chioma became the focus of the internet after a post on social media showing her wearing a black bodycon mini dress was shared.

In the new photo, the dress clung tightly to her body, flaunting her curves perfectly. The mother-of-twins' new photo has triggered non-stop reactions from social media users, who could not get enough of her stunning figure.

How many reacted to the clip

Read some reactions below:

@wealthmoney_03:

"😂😂over to Tiktokers 30bg fans there na their play ground... Nobody can beat them there 😂😂."

@okwutexbright:

"Normally to see 30bingos wey no mumu nah by connection."

@paimkm:

"Una for open mouth make him pour him kelebe inside 🤮."

@olutifeimmanuels:

"Omor. I dont too stream the song for Spotify ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂😂😂."

@obinna.mathew6:

"This Davido na Mumu. And he go still beg for nack 😂."

@okwutexbright:

"Normally to see 30bingos wey no mumu nah by connection."

@goal_fakya:

"The gbedu Dey burst my head since Dem release the snippet yesterday."

@teletele30bg:

"Because of Davido I see shaki for dream😂😂."

@holly_molly_ykt:

"lol wetin con sweet for here."

Davido and Chioma dine with friends in Miami

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma had fans and netizens gushing over their New Year's shared moments.

Legit.ng previously reported that the celebrity couple boarded a private jet on New Year’s Eve to have some quality time.

A video showed Davido and Chioma in a lush dining setting with family and friends as they ushered in 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng