Social critic Verydarkman has shared the latest news on his court case with singer Falz, his father Femi Falana (SAN), and cross-dresser Bobrisky

VDM noted that the Falanas have a chamber in Abuja where he resides but they chose to file the case in Lagos

He opened up on the plans the Falanas have against him and how they filed the case in court, which worried the judge

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has shared an update on his case against singer Folarin Falana aka Falz, and his father Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

In 2024, VDM had played an audio recording which allegedly had cross-dresser Idris Okuneye Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky's voice in it. Bobrisky had claimed that he did not stay at the correctional centre after he was sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the naira.

Bobrisky allegedly said in the audio that he reached out to Falz to speak to his father to influence his stay in a better place outside where regular inmates are kept. However, Falz denied the allegation and he filed a lawsuit against VDM.

VDM shares latest news on Falana/Bobrisky case

The social critic said that when the Falanas filed the case against him at the court, he claimed that the judge complained that the case was not properly filed and had to adjourn it.

According to VDM, the Falanas wanted to frustrate him because they felt he doesn't have money for flight tickets from Abuja to Lagos. Interestingly, he said he has gotten money for the flight tickets and hotel bookings for himself and his lawyers.

He also said that the Falanas are not God and God has been on his side. Besides, he said that he does not fear anyone and he has lost respect for the human rights activists in Nigeria.

Speaking about Bobrisky's involvement in the case, he said in his Instagram video that that the cross-dresser was advised to run away so that he (VDM) will suffer the consequence of releasing the audio. Nevertheless, he only had the mindset of fighting corruption.

VDM dances over court adjournment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had reacted to the court judgement to adjourn his case with the Falanas to January 2025.

After the adjournment was made public, the social media critic was seen dancing in jubilation in a video on his Instagram page.

The adjournment has also been received with mixed reactions from Nigerians, as many took to social media to celebrate with VDM.

