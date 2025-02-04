Speed Darlington has announced that he was set to do another song about Longface, and he shared the amount he will pay

According to him, he said that the art work will have Longface offering to give an officer money in an envelope to keep him in prison

Fans suggested the right amount for the work, as a few advised him to stay off LongFace's issue

Nigerian singer Speed Darlington is set to make another song about his arch enemy, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, whom he calls Long Face.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had regained his freedom after spending two months in detention for defaming Burna Boy.

Speed Darlington describes diss track's cover. Photo credit@speeddarlingtv/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a new video made by the controversial singer, he shared details about the diss track.

He pointed out that he was ready to pay N13k to the graphic artist, who will handle the work.

After some fans remarked that the money was small, he disclosed that he would increase the money to N15k.

Speed Darlington shares more details

In the recording, the Baby Oil crooner clarified what he wanted on the cover of his diss track. He affirmed that the cover must have Burna Boy (Longface) allegedly offering to give an officer an envelope that had money.

Speed Darlington noted that Long face should be seen allegedly handling the envelope to the officer in order to keep him in prison against court order.

Explaining more about what he wanted, he stated that the art work cover must show Longface allegedly pushing the envelope to the officer, but the face of the officer must not be shown.

Recall that Speed Darlington had repeatedly dragged Burna Boy and made bold claims about him. He once claimed that Burna Boy was not straight. He also asserted that the singer was Longface in the post.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's post

Netizens reacted to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@fine_marcelo:

"You Dey find person wey you go send go jail because of N13k."

@dumbor_debeeh:

"Na 13k i Dey see there?Y’all look down on artist I swear."

@7figureboss:

"I’ll double this amount for anyone that will give presido exactly what he wants!!!! Whatever Akpi wants, Akpi get."

@queensharon818:

"Makachi, this 2025 is all about long face, otokirila."

@mn_erics:

"Akpi rest kwanu, the way I de see things be like you fit go back ooo any time you come you go drop song then go back."

@robert_william_2024:

"Your mama nor dey shame say she born you Ewu."

@kingtufab:

"The person wey go design this thing. Akpi hide him identity. No give am shoutout or else na whole of 2025 d person go sleep for Kuje."

@afaksphotos:

"It’s very easy since you understand what you want. Just tell ChatGPT.Save Money. Save designer from prison."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Burna boy had made a cryptic post on X after the news went viral that Speed Darlington was missing for many days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

In his cryptic tweet, Burna Boy asked who was missing, and fans reacted to the tweet by mentioning the singer's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng