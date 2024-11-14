Verydarkman has reacted to the court judgement to adjourned his case with the Falanas to January 2025

While the reason for the adjournment was made public, the social media critic in a video was seen dancing in jubilation

The adjourment has also been received with mixed reactions from Nigerians as many took to social media to celerate with VDM

The defamation suit against Martins Otse aka Verydarkman by human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), and his artiste son, Folarin Falana, Falz, has been adjourned by Justice Mathias Dawodu of a Lagos High Court in Ikeja to January 23, 2025.

According to the reports, the case could not proceed because most of the applications filed by the parties were not yet in the court file.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Falanas filed the suit against VDM over alleged defamatory online publications.

VDM reacts to court adjourment

Barely minutes after the court journment was made public, an excited VDM shared video as he showed his dance moves.

The critic who also applauded his legal team stated that Nigeria belongs to no one, while throwing shades at the Falanas.

He wrote in his caption:

"Nobody get Nigeria, at the end them no be God."

Recall that VDM had made headlines after he shared a video of him in a traditional attire like a priest arriving in court alongside his team.

Watch video below:

Netizens react as court adjourns case against VDM

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

fikipompie:

"1 by 1 them don dey go."

spivision_ononzy_1:

"Falanas na just name Baba, if e sure for u why not show face wit ur son today."

leczy_b:

"Judge don go for Christmas."

kennedyexce:

"Falz and him papa no come court dem don dey behave like government, You go carry dem go court dem no come…"

nig_best001:

"San wey no win case na Sanusi."

VDM arrives in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM annouced his arrival in Lagos.

The social media critic also shared why he wouldn't apologise to the Falanas.

"There's nothing wrong in them taking u to court. If them use police arrest u, u go talk say na oppression. Go and defend yourself in court," someone said.

