Rapper Speed Darlington, also known as Akpi always tries to run into trouble, as though he derives pleasure in it

The rapper ran into Nkechi Blessing at the international airport, en route to London, made a video and shared online

The highlight of the clip was when the actress caught Akpi looking at her derriere and admiring it

Nkecki Blessing and Akpi have found themselves on the trends table following a new video that has been circulating on the internet.

The Nollywood practitioner took to social media to share a video of her and Akpi, as they ran into each other at the airport, on their way to London, according to her.

However, while Nkechi basked in the moment, Akpi was caught stealing glances at her backside, which the actress caught from the video she was making. She asked what he was up to, and why he was looking at her that way and he laughed, saying he was looking at her 'yansh'.

Nkechi Blessing's reaction as she caught Akpi admiring her from behind sparks comments online.

Nkechi laughed but warned him that it belonged to someone else and that the rapper should mind himself. Akpi laughed as replied to her, saying "e set o, over set", to which Nkecki Blessing laughed so hard.

The clip has quickly made the rounds across social media platforms, with fans reacting to Akpi's audacious move.

It will be recalled that Speed Darlington was released from prison on January 21, after spending about 2 months locked up.

Reactions to Akpi, Nkechi Blessing's display

Nkechi Blessing warns male fan

Legit.ng previously reported that some fans have a habit of sending unsolicited messages to celebrities and it happened again to actress Nkechi Blessing.

She shared what the fan sent to her inbox requesting her to be his sugar mummy and take care of him.

The movie star was irked by this request, she lambasted him and also shared their conversations online.

