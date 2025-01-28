Veteran Nigerian movie star Genevieve Nnaji has surfaced on social media as she attended a recent event

Genevieve was part of those who were present at the celebration of ThisDay at 30 and Arise TV at 12

The actress' appearance on social media quickly spread like wildfire, as she lives a pretty discrete life

Nigerian social media users have bombarded the official page of Genevieve, a Nollywood veteran actress after she made an update.

Genevieve Nnaji, notable for embodying her TV roles shared pictures from her attendance at the ThisDay at 30 event, which was recently held in Lagos.

Genevieve Nnaji attends ThisDay awards, fans cheer. Credit: @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

The media house, over the years, has been praised for shaping journalism for the last three decades.

ThisDay, founded on January 22, 1995, has evolved into Nigeria's most trusted and influential newspaper over the past three decades.

Its robust reporting has earned it an esteemed position among the corporate elite, politicians, and diplomatic corps, solidifying its reputation as a leading voice in Nigerian media.

The event was graced by top Nigerian personalities, but Genevieve stole the show with her stunning black dress. One of the new school social media content creators Jermaine tried to get the accomplished actress to dance a bit, but she quickly sat down and got a bit shy.

It was such a pleasure to see Genevieve surface on social media once again. Many often tag her as the 'female Wizkid' as they have similar characters of going off social media.

See her post here:

See another post here:

Reactions to Genevieve's photos at ThisDay event

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@korty_eo said:

"I have not washed my shirt since you touched it and I will never wash it."

@iam_casmirozuruigbo said:

"This is absolutely amazing!! You met the celebrity of celebrities 🙊🥺 Living my dream 🔥🙌."

@aemaekaaar said:

"Who doesn't love Genevieve? No one. Absolute Goddess❤️."

@ella_elle111 said:

"She's been fine all my life."

@dhorkhie:

"Blood of Jesus!!!! Genny!!!! You look splendid, luscious, gracious and majestic. I love this look on you a little too much! 🔥🔥🔥❤️😍❤️."

@gifted_kollectionz:

"Such a beautiful Queen."

@dr_shugaboy:

"Wow shape 💯 body 💯 glow 💯 fitness 💯 beauty 💯…. Jeez ure an ageless goddess.. I love u so much @genevievennaji."

@udosweet:

"Jesus Christ. Please tell me how does she scent like?"

@jaycee_talks:

"Did you tell her what I told you to tell her? Jermaine???"

@medlinboss:

"O dear lord our Queen graced our timeline The Real Vampire Diaries 💥👑🎉📌."

@fortunenonye said:

"I was saying to myself on Saturday at d wedding dat I know you somewhere, wow!! You sat near me at d wedding on Saturday."

Genevieve Nnaji graces UN General Assembly event

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Genevieve Nnaji shared videos and pictures of her at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) event in New York.

The actress was in attendance at the same event music star Davido performed as she posed for the camera with billionaire Tony Elumelu.

Genevieve Nnaji's newest post has spurred reactions from many celebrities in the entertainment industry.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng